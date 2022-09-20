Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Princess Charlotte kindly stepped in to help her older brother, Prince George, appearing to tell him what gesture he needed to do while at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

On Monday 19 September, the two siblings attended the State funeral at Westminster Abbey and walked alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, during the Queen’s procession. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child, Louis, four, was not in attendance.

Following the service, George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were spotted having a conversation outside of Wellington Arch. In a video shared via Twitter, Charlotte could be seen with her finger pointed at her brother, while their great-grandmother’s casket was passing by them.

She went on to instruct her brother on how to pay his respects to the Queen, as she seemingly mouthed: “You need to bow.” George then appeared to follow his sister’s advice, as he had his head down and nodded.

As of 19 September, the clip of the children has more than 324,900 views on Twitter, with people praising Charlotte and her relationship with her George.

“I’m pleased they have each other to lean on for support and will look back on this in future glad they took part in it together,” one wrote.

“They can add levity to the most solemn of moments. Her telling her older brother what to do, is just cute,” another added.

A third person claimed: “Princess Charlotte is so like Princess Anne. She is no nonsense. Prince George is like King Charles, strong but fine with his little sister telling him what to do.”

This isn’t the first time that the royal has corrected her big brother. While on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Queen’s jubilee celebrations, Charlotte nudged George with her shoulder as a way of asking him to adjust his posture and stand up straight.

The pair also made headlines for their walk at the service on Monday, with BBC news anchor Huw Edwards saying that their entrance into the church was “immaculate”. For the occasion, George wore a navy blue suit with a black tie, while Charlotte matched with her mother, as they both wore all-black A-line dress coats.

The seven-year-old also appeared to use her fashion choices to pay tribute to the late monarch. Attached to her dress, she wore a horseshoe-shaped diamond brooch, which eagle-eyed fans spotted as a “wonderful gesture” to the Queen who famously loved horses and the equestrian sport.