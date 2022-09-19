Mike Tindall criticised for wearing medals at Queen’s funeral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mike Tindall is being criticised for wearing a series of medals on his suit during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The former rugby union player and husband of Zara Tindall donned a series of medals for the service on Monday (19 September), prompting anger and disbelief from many on social media who questioned why he had the right to wear medals usually associated with military service.

“What did Mike Tindall do to get four military medals? Watching Dad’s Army?”, wrote one, while another said: “What medals has Mike Tindall got? Has he got his World Cup Winners medal pinned to his jacket?”.

Another added: “Mike Tindall with a chest full of medals... He was an egg chaser, not a military man.”

Other users rightly noted that the 43-year-old was well within his right to wear the medals, however.

Tindall was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2007 for his contribution to rugby.

The cross-shaped medal is the innermost medal he can be seen wearing.

The second medal is the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, a commemorative medal created in 2012 to mark the Queen’s 60th year on the throne. The silver medal, which bears the Queen’s face along with the dates of the coronation and year of the jubilee, was gifted to Tindall as a member of the royal family.

The third and final medal is the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal. It was awarded to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, which paid tribute to the Queen’s reign of 70 years, the second-longest reign of any monarch in the world.

Tindall was just one of many members of the royal family who have attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mike and Zara Tindall and other members of the royal family enter Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s state funeral (Getty Images)

Archbishop Justin Welby told the 2,000 mourners in Westminster Abbey that the “grief” felt around the world over Queen’s death “arises from her abundant life and loving service”.

“She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives,” he added.

Some 2,000 mourners – including world leaders like US president Joe Biden – took their seats earlier in the 1,269-year-old church ahead of the funeral.

All six living former British prime ministers – John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson – are also in attendance.

The state funeral on Monday is the first of its kind since that of Winston Churchill in 1965, and will take the form of an elaborate ceremony, after which her majesty’s coffin will be transported to Windsor Castle.