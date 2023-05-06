The ‘happy coincidence’ nod to Ukraine at King’s coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The carpets at Westminster Abbey, upon which King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned on Saturday 6 May, resembled the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.

After months of preparations and anticipation, the United Kingdom has crowned its new king and queen.

Photos and videos showed that the carpets inside the royal church were blue and yellow, resembling the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The link to the eastern European nation’s flag is said to be a “happy coincidence” – but that hasn’t stopped people commenting on it.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs retweeted an official video taken inside Westminster Abbey, celebrating the choice of colours of the carpet.

Former Nato commander Hamish de Bretton-Gordon also pointed out that the flag of Ukraine was “at the heart of Westminster Abbey” in a tweet on coronation day.

However, Buckingham Palace told The Daily Telegraph were not chosen to represent Ukraine’s flag.

Instead, the spokesman said, it was a “happy coincidence” and that the carpets were chosen to highlight and contrast with the King and Queen’s robes.

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey was attended by over 2,000 VIP guests, including First Lady of the United States Jill Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron, and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry.

In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, Biden coordinated her blue skirt suit with granddaughter Finnegan Biden’s pale yellow cape dress, as they made a statement walking in together.

During a reception on the eve of Charles’ coronation, Ukraine prime minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the king for his solidarity.

He tweeted: “It is a special honour to attend the reception of His Majesty King Charles III ahead of coronation.

“We received assurances from His Majesty that (Ukrainian) people will have unwavering support until the final victory. Grateful for the solidarity.”