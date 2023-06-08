Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As Prince Harry makes history with his dramatic appearance at the High Court for his case against Mirror Group Newspapers, there is much speculation about where he is staying.

The Duke of Sussex is appearing for a second day in the witness box in an attempt to prove the newspaper group published stories about him using information that was illegally obtained.

He entered the witness box for his first day of giving evidence on Tuesday after his individual case was opened by lawyers for the two parties.

Where is Harry staying?

Frogmore Cottage

Harry could be staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor during the trial.

He reportedly stayed at the royal residence in May during his father King Charles’ coronation, which he attended without his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Frogmore Cottage (Alamy Stock Photo)

It is also believed he stayed at the cottage in April when he appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice for the phone-hacking case against the publisher of The Daily Mail.

Frogmore Cottage is the Sussexes’ official UK residence where they celebrated their wedding reception and raised their firstborn child Prince Archie for the first few months of his life before relocating to California, USA.

Prince Harry leavingthe High Court after giving evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial on Tuesday (Getty Images)

The Grade II-listed Frogmore Cottage has been part of the royal family’s property portfolio since the 19th century.

Over the years, various members of the royal family have lived in the 10-bedroom house, which was first built as a retreat for Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, in 1801.

But they have been requested to vacate this summer in a move sanctioned by the King, meaning Harry could be staying elsewhere.

Ivy Cottage

Another option for the Prince could be his cousin Princess Eugenie’s UK residence Ivy Cottage, where she lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August.

The cousins have a close relationship and she has visited the US several times to visit Harry and his family.

Eugenie has three bedrooms at the house, however she has just given birth to her second child so staying here may be unlikely for Harry.

Hotel

The Duke could have simply decided to pay and stay at a hotel or apartment within the city which would likely consist of a secret location with high security for his personal safety.

Harry now lives in Montecito, California, with Meghan and their children after the couple stepped down as working royals for a life of financial independence.

His relationship with the King and his brother the Prince of Wales are strained and Harry is unlikely to spend time with his relatives during what is expected to be a brief visit to the capital.