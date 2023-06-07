Piers Morgan hit back at Prince Harry after receiving criticism from the royal during his phone hacking trial.

Appearing in court on Tuesday 6 June, the Duke of Sussex said he felt physically sick at “the thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother’s private and sensitive messages”.

Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering.

Speaking to Sky News later in the day, Mr Morgan insisted he hadn’t seen the comments, but went on to hit back, saying: “I wish him luck with his privacy campaign and look forward to reading about it in his next book.”