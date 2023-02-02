Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rupert Grint has revealed that his two-year-old daughter has her own set of Hogwarts robes.

The actor, 34, played Harry’s friend Ron Weasley in the eight Harry Potter fantasy films between 2001 and 2011.

In a new interview, the star shared which Hogwarts house his daughter, Wednesday, is affiliated with.

"Gryffindor, obviously," he revealed in a GQ Hype cover profile, referencing the house that Ron was sorted into.

Wednesday, who Grint shares with Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star Georgia Groome, has been introduced to the movie franchise from an early age, though Grint suspects she is yet to understand that it’s her father on the screen.

“I’ve shown her clips from Potter but I don’t think she understands it’s me,” Grint said. “When she’s old enough, I’m looking forward to watching them with her.”

Grint and Groome, who reportedly first started dating in 2011, had daughter Wednesday in May 2020.

In another interview this week, Grint told Bustle that it became “suffocating” starring in the franchise.

The Harry Potter actor revealed that his daughter has her own set of Gryffindor robes (Getty Images)

He revealed: “Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating.

“I wanted a break, to reflect on everything... It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

The actor also described how the lines between his off-screen persona and Ron began to “blur” as the franchise progressed.

“I was feeling the difficulty of being seen, being overshadowed,” he said. “In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred.”

He added that he still answers to “Ron” if anyone calls him it, describing it as his “second name”.

The actor also told GQ that he would “love” to see Harry Potter adapted into a TV show, amid speculation that a new adaptation of JK Rowling’s best-selling book series could be in the works.