Ryan Reynolds has won the internet after posting an edited version of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s photo from the Renaissance Tour movie premiere - featuring none other than Travis Kelce’s face.

The Gossip Girl alum, 36, and the “Cruel Summer” singer, 33, attended the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce in London last week, where they posed for a photo together. In the image, which was posted by Swift on Instagram, the two best friends could be seen lounging on a couch and casting a sultry stare at the camera. “Got invited to London by The Queen,” Swift captioned the Instagram post. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!”

However, Lively’s husband and notorious prankster took it upon himself to share a Photoshopped version of the snap. In the new image, his wife’s face was replaced with Reynolds’ while Swift’s face was replaced by her rumoured boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Deadpool star wrote alongside the edited photo: “I feel like I should remember this.” He also tagged user @karthiknjartist in his post, the original creator of the hilarious image.

It didn’t take long for fans to applaud Reynolds for the on-brand Instagram post, as others wondered if Kelce is the newest member of Swift’s close-knit friendship with the married couple.

“I’m dying, this is too funny,” one fan commented on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I want to be in a room with those two couples it would be hilarious,” another user said.

“Oh I just know Blake and Ryan and Taylor and Travis going on double dates would be the most lit thing ever,” wrote someone else.

It’s unclear whether Lively and Reynolds, who have been married since 2012, are already close pals with Kelce. However, it’s likely that they met in early October during the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium, when Swift brought her famous friends to see Kelce play against the New York Jets. During the game, which saw Kelce’s team beat the Jets 23-20, Swift was seen standing next to Lively and jokingly mocking the tight end’s antics on the field. In a video shared to social media, the Grammy winner rested her finger on her chin as she leaned into Lively and appeared to utter the words: “Look at him.”

Just days after Swift attended the premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour film, she travelled to Wisconsin to see Kelce face-off against the Green Bay Packers on 3 December. It marked Swift’s fifth NFL appearance since rumours sparked in September that the pair were dating.

Meanwhile, the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants actor shared her own amusing post from the Renaissance Tour film premiere. Over the weekend, Lively posted several photos from the star-studded event, including smiling images of her with Swift and Beyoncé. In her caption, she mocked any “competition” rumours between the pop stars, who have both headlined record-breaking tours this year alone.

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception,” Lively wrote on Instagram. “Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

However, she made sure to give herself a shoutout as the best pop star of all. “All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all,” Lively jokingly said. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now… And even better than you can imagine.”