Sabrina Carpenter’s homage to Kate Hudson’s iconic yellow dress in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days has been given the seal of approval by the star of the romcom herself.

The “Espresso” singer wore the yellow mini-dress version of the gown to her birthday party after turning 25 on Saturday (11 May). Her stylist Jared Ellner confirmed that he sourced the outfit from Depop so she could channel the film’s protagonist Andie Anderson.

The enemies-to-lovers romcom stars Hudson and Matthew McConaughey as lovebirds who enter a relationship under false pretences. Andie (Hudson) is a magazine journalist writing an article on making a romantic interest disappear through a series of intentional mistakes.

Meanwhile, advertising executive Ben (McConaughey) dates her in order to help land a diamond campaign at work. However, sparks fly despite their professional agendas.

Hudson gave her approval to the outfit as she commented, “That’s that Andie Anderson Espresso” with a series of yellow heart emojis and one blowing a kiss.

Fans celebrated the cultural crossover as someone quoted lines from the movie replying, “no I didn’t Ben, because you can’t lose something you never had.” while others shared a Carpenter reference as they joked “she’s working late cause she’s an actor”.

Carpenter’s stylist confirmed the outfit was inspired by Andie Anderson ( Instagram @sabrinacarpenter/Paramount )

The original famous yellow dress featuring an open back and deep neckline, was designed by Carolina Herrera and costume designer Karen Patch, and was worn at the climax of the 2003 hit movie.

The Donald Petrie-directed film eventually made more than $105m (£85.8m) at the US box office and has since become a favourite of the romantic comedy genre.

Carpenter also celebrated with a cake poking fun at Leonardo DiCaprio’s history of dating younger women.

The singer shared pictures from her birthday party including a snap of herself posing with her large birthday cake, adorned with yellow frosting flowers and gold candles.

The dessert also featured a popular meme about actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his history of dating women who are 25 or younger. The meme shows a selfie of the actor staring at the camera, with text over it that reads: “Nooo don’t turn 25 your so sexy aha [sic].” It is not clear exactly where the popular meme originated.