Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A cult classic from the golden age of romcoms, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days stars Matthew McConaughey as Ben, a lothario advertising executive and Kate Hudson as Audie, a romantically cynical advice columnist at a magazine.

When the two meet with separate agendas (Ben thinks he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days, while Andie is writing a piece on how to get a man to leave you in 10 days), their respective plans predictably backfire.

Even if you haven’t rewatched the nostalgic Noughties hit recently (it’s on Amazon Prime Video, thank us later), we’re pretty certain a particular dress is still engraved in your mind: Andie’s sunshine-yellow gown. Hailing from Carolina Herrera, the satin, low cross-back style is as iconic as Carrie Bradshaw’s newspaper dress from Sex and The City or Holly Golighty’s Givenchy frock in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

In the 2003 movie, Hudson’s character wears it during a rendition of Carly Simon’s You’re So Vain, with the clip going viral on TikTok in recent years. As for summer 2024, versions of the statement dress are emerging across the high street thanks to designers sending butter-yellow styles down this season’s catwalks.

If you’re channelling Andie, here’s where to shop inspired takes on the yellow dress from How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days, from & Other Stories to Omnes and Reformation.

& Other Stories slim satin midi dress: £97, Stories.com

( & Other Stories )

As soon as we saw this & Other Stories dress, we immediately thought of Andie. The midi style features a sleek racer back neckline, sleeveless design and body-skimming cut. Finished in an arresting golden-yellow hue, the satin dress features bust darts for extra definition. Easily dressed up for weddings but equally chic for a dinner with friends, it’s a winner for your spring and summer wardrobe.

Buy now

Omnes Iris maxi dress in yellow: £85, Omnes.com

( Omnes )

Omnes is a favourite for affordable and classic formal wear, with its Iris maxi dress available in 12 colourways to suit every occasion. The style features thick straps, a V-neckline and empire line cut before flowing down into a floaty hem. The butter yellow hue adds to the premium feel – simply add matching gold jewellery and black kitten heels for an evening look that Andie would be proud of.

Buy now

Ghost Chloe satin midi dress: £175, Ghost.co.uk

( Ghost )

This Ghost gown is effortlessly chic, thanks to the delicate halter neckline, super-slim strap and flattering low back. As with all of Ghost’s viscose-satin blend designs, it’s sure to drape beautifully.

Buy now

Reformation Jeany silk dress: £348, Thereformation.com

( Reformation )

You can’t beat Reformation for luxe occasionwear dresses, and its Jeany style is the perfect riff on Andie’s yellow gown. Designed to be form-fitting throughout, the dress features adjustable straps and a flattering halter neckline. Adding detail, we love the back buttons and bow tie in the back. Unlined and finished in a sunshine yellow hue, the elegant style has you covered for graduations, weddings, birthdays and more.

Buy now

Meshki Chandra lace detail satin maxi dress, lemon: £49, Meshki.co.uk

( Meshki )

Inspired by Nineties-silhouettes, Meshki’s Chandra dress is characterised by a cowl neckline, dramatic low back and a delicate lace panel on the skirt. Complete with skinny halter straps that cross over at the back and a side slit for movement, the design is unlined with a slightly loose fit. The lemon finish is sure to secure you best dressed status.

Buy now

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Victoria Beckham X Mango is the fashion collaboration of the season