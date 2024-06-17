Scandilicious: Highlights from Copenhagen’s 3daysofdesign

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Copenhagen has long been a breeding ground for decidedly cool design, from fashion to homeware. Last week, creatives descended upon the Danish capital once again for the 3daysofdesign festival – an annual inspiration-filled celebration of the best in Scandinavian and international interior design.

Between 12 – 14 June the city was buzzing with highly-anticipated launches and impressive exhibitions from industry icons and emerging talent alike. After scouring the 2024 showcase, I’ve rounded up some highlights.

‘Center Center’ aims to challenge office space conventions ( String Furniture X Form Us With Love )

Smart storage

A mid-century icon that revolutionised storage, String Furniture turns 75 this year. The brand celebrated this milestone at the Swedish Ambassador’s Residence and exhibited a new launch in collaboration with design studio, Form Us With Love – titled “Center Center” – alongside its core collections at Odd Fellow Mansion.

Designed for a modern office environment where flexibility is key, the new storage system is made up of many individual modules, allowing for near-endless configuration – in typical String fashion.

A light meal: Helle Mardahl presents delicious designs to inspire and illuminate ( Helle Mardahl )

Good enough to eat

Helle Mardahl Studio displayed its delectable pastel-coloured glass creations at the brand’s flagship showroom and presented an installation and pop-up shop at Designmuseum Danmark.

Both venues saw a sweet shop-like display of tableware, lighting, and objets d’art – all hand-blown in Copenhagen and inspired by nostalgic childhood films such as Alice in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Tableau specialises in a multidisciplinary and disruptive approach to interior design ( Tableau )

Defining ‘home’

Creative studio Tableau held an exhibition titled Domestic Pleasures, which posed the question: what makes a place a home?

Through the diverse perspectives of contributing artists – such as Ali Gallefoss, Forever Studio, Jacob Egeberg, Laurids Gallee, Lino Gasparitsch, Onno Adriaanse and Sigurd Nis Schelde – the brand hoped to spark dialogue and introspection on the universal quest for a sanctuary of belonging.

The A2 armchair series has been an integral part of Swedish gardens since the 1930s ( Grythyttan )

Alfresco accessories

For over 100 years, Grythyttan has been hand-crafting extremely weather-resistant garden furniture. 3daysofdesign revealed new additions to the brand’s iconic A2 armchair series, which has been an integral part of Swedish gardens since the 1930s.

The Libelle chair, which launched in 2023, has also been given a new colour spectrum for 2024. Perfect for urban dwellings, these slender silhouettes are designed to elevate even the most compact gardens or balconies.

‘Collage’ is the first collaboration between the two design studios ( John William )

Fine dining

British artist, Faye Toogood, teamed up with Scandinavian lifestyle brand, FRAMA, to create an exhibition titled “Collage” which “explored the intersection of art, design, food, and people.”

Visitors were invited to FRAMA’s adjoining eatery, Apotek 57, to dine on tactile sculptures – which looked like multi-coloured, interlocking 3D shapes. Staff wore hand-painted uniforms and sold a capsule collection of lifestyle objects, bespoke garments, and apothecary products which aim to inspire the senses and encourage mindful living.

The Rotin set in Rubelli rust and pickled teak tubing, joined with nautical rope ( Ethimo )

La dolce vita

The Italian embassy in Copenhagen welcomed a selection of Italian designers, including first-time festival participant, Ethimo. The brand furnished the Italian ambassador’s residence with its outdoor ranges, highlighting their new “Rotin” set by Zanellato/Bortotto – a series of lounge and dining furniture characterised by graceful curves and soft edges.

Decades after the iconic serpentine sofa (which debuted in 1950), it’s clear designers are still loving modern interpretations of this sweeping seating silhouette, both indoors and out.