Electricity blackout fears have caused people to panic buy in the Spanish capital of Madrid as residents flocked to supermarkets.

A major power outage hit parts of Spain and Portugal on Monday (28 April). The outage appears to have been caused by a “rare atmospheric phenomenon”, according to one grid operator which warned it could take up to a week to restore the power grid.

People were seen buying milk, canned goods, sweets and toilet paper, among other non-perishable goods.

Spanish radio stations said part of the Madrid underground was being evacuated. There were also traffic jams in Madrid city centre as traffic lights stopped working.