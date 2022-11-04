Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian responds to Drake calling him a ‘groupie’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Alexis Ohanian has shown his love for wife Serena Williams after Drake called the Reddit co-founder a “groupie” in his new song.

Drake recently took aim at Ohanian when he released a track, titled “Middle of the Ocean,” from his new collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. On the song, the rapper included a lyric calling the tennis star’s husband a “groupie”.

The lyrics read: “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is, like you comin’ for sushi/We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki.”

On Friday, Ohanian posted a cheeky response to the diss track on Twitter, and it even received support from Williams.

“I’ve been turning down media profiles for the last two years,” he began the Twitter thread, noting that he’s been focusing on numerous projects.

“It’s cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman,” Ohanian said. “In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater.”

The entrepreneur went on to say that he’s “grateful” for all he’s accomplished in his career prior to starting a family, but all his success is “irrelevant” compared to the philanthropy work his four-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, will “see [him] doing now.”

Ohanian ended his Twitter thread by posting a picture of himself and his daughter cheering on Williams at a tennis match. He captioned the image with a clever reference to Drake’s “groupie” diss.

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do – including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” he wrote.

Serena Williams responded to her husband’s tweet with four heart eye emojis.

While Drake’s diss at Alexis Ohanian may come as a surprise to some, there have been rumours that Williams was once romantically linked to the Canadian rapper before meeting her current husband.

It’s unclear when Drake – whose real name is Aubrey Graham – first met the superstar athlete, but in 2011, the “One Dance” rapper began watching Williams’ tennis matches from the stands. Drake even publicly flirted with Williams that same year, when he tweeted: “@serenawilliams I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat..........during our match this weekend."

In 2013, Drake name-dropped Williams on his song “Worst Behavior,” from the album Nothing Was The Same. "I’m with my whole set/Tennis matches at the crib/I swear I could beat Serena when she playin’ with her left,” he sings.

Things started to heat up in 2015 when Drake and Williams were reportedly spotted kissing in a Cincinnati restaurant. Drake was also spotted at Wimbledon one month prior, where Williams claimed her sixth Wimbledon title.

However, Williams and Ohanian met that same year, when the two were staying at the same hotel in Rome. The two began dating in May 2015, and later welcomed their daughter in 2017 before tying the knot two months later.

Alexis Ohanian isn’t the only celebrity Drake has called out on his newly-released collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. On the track “Circo Loco,” Drake seemingly accused rapper Megan Thee Stallion of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez.