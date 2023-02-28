Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sheryl Lee Ralph couldn’t contain her excitement after meeting Zendaya for the first time at the 2023 SAG Awards.

The Abbott Elementary star took to Instagram on Sunday 26 February after the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards where she shared photos of her run-in with the Euphoria actor and producer.

In the sweet images, the actors are seen hugging and smiling at each other during the awards ceremony. Zendaya – who changed into a cutout, colour-blocked gown after walking the red carpet – appeared excited to meet the Tony award-winner as she sported a wide smile. Another picture showed the pair posing next to each other and smiling for the camera.

Following the ceremony, Ralph posted the two images to her Instagram and shared an encouraging message for Zendaya in the caption.

“I am in awe of this young beautiful woman @zendaya,” she wrote. “Continue to let your light shine baby!”

The Disney Channel alum was seemingly warmed by Ralph’s kind words when she left three white heart emojis in the comments section. Fans were simply thrilled to see the dynamic duo together in one picture.

“Two of my favorite talented, beautiful people!” commented one fan.

“TWO OF THE BEST,” replied another.

A third fan said: “The amount of talent and beauty in this picture is indescribable.”

Zendaya and Ralph were among the many celebrities who stunned on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards. The Spider-Man star arrived on the red carpet outside the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles wearing a pale pink strapless satin Valentino gown adorned with flowers. She later changed into a strapless gown – complete with a cut-out black and blue bodice and a pink skirt – to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series alongside Paul Mescal.

Meanwhile, Ralph walked the red carpet in a glittering gold dress with billowing sleeves and paired the look with a half-up hairstyle.

The Abbott Elementary star isn’t the only Hollywood actor to praise Zendaya. Her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland, recently shared a sweet reaction to Zendaya’s appearance at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

The 26-year-old actor wore a black and green strapless Versace dress to the awards ceremony over the weekend, and posted the stunning images of her look to Instagram. In the comments section of Zendaya’s Instagram post, her actor boyfriend left three heart-eye emojis.

Fans were then quick to post their response to Holland’s comment, writing: “You two are my favourite people ever.”

“You’re so damn lucky man,” said another.