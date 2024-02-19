Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift wore a sweet accessory in honour of boyfriend Travis Kelce while in Australia for the next leg of her Eras Tour.

In a photo obtained by TMZ on 18 February, Swift could be seen walking to her private jet in Melbourne, Australia, after performing three shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The outlet reported that she was heading to Sydney, Australia, as she’ll be doing her next four concerts there this weekend.

However, as she made her way to the plane, she was spotted in an accessory in honour of her boyfriend, who’s currently back in the States. More specifically, she was wearing a beige and black hat that read: “Super Bowl Champions” on it.

The hat also had the Kansas City Chiefs logo and Super Bowl LVIII logo embroidered on it, as Kelce’s team won the big game earlier this month against the San Francisco 49ers. Following Kelce’s big win at Allegiant Stadium on 11 February, Swift joined him on the field to congratulate him, where he was also seen wearing that hat.

In addition to the snapback, it appeared the “Anti-Hero” singer was sporting another Chiefs-themed accessory while in Australia. The photo shared by TMZ also showed that she seemed to be wearing her diamond “TNT” tennis bracelet, which she first wore to the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game on 28 January.

The bracelet is seemingly in honour of the couple’s initials – Taylor and Travis – and the NFL star had it custom-made for his girlfriend by Wove Made Inc Jeweler. Earlier this month, the CEO of the company, Simone Kendle, confirmed to People that Wove Made designed the bracelet, noting that she first got in contact with Kelce through golfer Michelle Wie West, who previously created Swift-themed bracelets with the company.

“Since this was for him, we were all hands on deck,” Kendle said about working with the football tight end. “It’s really a full-circle moment.”

Friendship bracelets also have a special tie to the celebrity couple, since they first met after Kelce publicly admitted that he tried and failed to give Swift his number on bracelet during one of her Eras Tour concerts in July. During an interview with Time in December, while being named the magazine’s “Person of the Year,” Swift revealed that after Kelce made that confession about wanting to connect with her, she reached out to him.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she explained. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift also confirmed that when she famously first attended Kelce’s game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, she was already dating him.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.

Since the start of her relationship, Swift has attended 13 of her boyfriend’s games, as she even attended the Super Bowl alongside famous pals, including Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, and Keleigh Teller. Her appearance also came after a lengthy flight from Tokyo, Japan, where she spent three nights performing her Eras Tour.

For the big game, the “Style” singer wore black jeans, a black bustier top, her signature red lipstick, and a red jacket slung over her shoulder, in honour of the Chiefs’ red uniforms. However, it was her accessories that had a deeper meaning, as Swift wore a necklace with the number “87” around her neck, a tribute to Kelce’s team number.