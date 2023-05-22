Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has shared a rare life update during a candid conversation with fans at her latest Eras Tour concert.

The 33-year-old singer performed in the rain at her Eras Tour stop in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday night (20 May). Before she sang the track “Question…?” off her newest album, Midnights, Swift gave fans insight into how she’s feeling amidst her rumoured romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

“I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever,” Swift told fans at Gillette Stadium, according to a video shared to TikTok. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

She continued: “It’s not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

While Swift didn’t mention Healy in her candid speech, the “Shake It Off” singer has been spotted with the British musician multiple times since her split from actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

Last week, the two were seen “kissing” at private club Casa Cipriani in New York City, where “they sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge,” a source told Page Six. In a now-viral picture of the pair, they were also seen with Swift’s frequent collaborator, singer Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée, actor Margaret Qualley.

Days later, they were photographed leaving Electric Lady recording studio together in New York City, as Healy placed his hand on Swift’s lower back.

In addition to the occasional outing, Healy has also been seen supporting Swift at multiple US tour stops throughout her Eras Tour, which began on 18 March. Just weeks after kicking off her tour, it was reported that Swift and Alwyn had called it quits after six years together.

On 8 April, Entertainment Tonight first revealed that Swift and Alwyn broke up several weeks earlier, citing that the “relationship had just run its course”. The outlet explained that their recent split is the reason why Alwyn has not been present at any of Swift’s Eras shows. A subsequent report from People claimed that Swift and Alwyn allegedly split due to “differences in their personalities”.

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the source told People on 10 April, adding that “ultimately” the two “weren’t the right fit for one another.”

The Grammy winner was first romantically linked to the Conversations with Friends star in 2017, but fans have often speculated that Swift and Alwyn first met at the 2016 Met Gala. The former couple were also notorious for keeping details about their romance private. However, Alwyn has often appeared on writing credits for several of Swift’s tracks under the pseudonym William Bowery – including six songs on the album Folklore, three songs on Evermore, and “Sweet Nothing” on Midnights.

Earlier this month, a report from The Sun first claimed that Swift and Healy were set to “go public with their romance” after her split from Alwyn. According to The Sun’s anonymous source, the musicians were “madly in love” and have been FaceTiming and texting while she’s on tour.

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover,” they said.