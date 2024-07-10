Support truly

Tish Cyrus has revealed that she and husband Dominic Purcell went to therapy together only two weeks into dating.

The 57-year-old mother of Grammy winner Miley Cyrus admitted on the latest episode of her podcast, Sorry We’re Stoned, that she and the Prison Break star were committed to working on their relationship early on – especially as she was navigating her divorce from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

“In the first week that we met, he had told me that he does therapy once a month and he has for 20 years, and I went to therapy with him. It was so cool,” she said during the July 4 episode, adding that she joined him for a therapy session “two weeks in” to their relationship.

“One of the first things he said in therapy was, I just want to make sure I’m not pushing Tish too fast into the relationship and, like, she’s just gone through a divorce and I want to really learn to walk her through that in the best way possible,” Tish recalled to her eldest daughter and co-host, Brandi Cyrus.

The manager shared that “after a month” of them dating, both she and Purcell “knew it was something great” as he emphasized being “the best version” of himself in the relationship. “I’ve never seen anybody work on themselves so much,” Tish noted.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell were married in August 2023, four months after announcing their engagement. The couple tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu, California, attended by three of Tish’s children: Brandi, 37, Trace, 35, and Miley, 31. Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, who divorced in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage, are also parents to 30-year-old son Braison and 24-year-old daughter Noah – both of whom reportedly did not attend the wedding.

Despite her whirlwind romance with Purcell, Tish previously admitted that the couple has navigated problems in their relationship. During an episode of her Sorry We’re Stoned podcast in March, Tish pointed to the difference in her personality versus Purcell’s affecting how she deals with situations.

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” she said. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said: ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”

While Purcell tends to have a more straight-forward approach, Tish explained that she’s more emotional, which she later attributed to being “coddled” as an only child growing up.

“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. I kind of have needed that. But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional and that could be a problem,” she said. However, Tish maintained that she’s working on not expecting the same treatment and managing her emotions.

“But you know what? This is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations,” she continued. “And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”

Meanwhile, her ex-husband Billy Ray is currently embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with estranged wife Firerose. The 62-year-old country music singer married the artist in October 2023, just seven months before he cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” in his divorce filing.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” musician requested a temporary restraining order from Firerose – real name Johanna Rosie Hodges – in order to keep her from any “unauthorized” use of his personal and professional credit cards and accounts. Billy Ray had previously alleged that Firerose spent $96,986 through 37 unauthorized charges on his business account, with one of the charges being a $70,665 payment to her lawyers.

Billy Ray later alleged in recent court documents that Firerose tried to alienate him from his family members, including at least one of his daughters – furthering rumors of a feud between the country singer and his pop star daughter Miley.