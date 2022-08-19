Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travis Barker tests positive for Covid-19 after battle with pancreatitis

‘Covid sucks. I’d rather be playing drums,’ the Blink-182 drummer wrote on Instagram

Emily Atkinson
Friday 19 August 2022 09:09
Comments
Penelope Disick creates 'terrifying' drawing of Travis Barker

Travis Barker has tested positive for Covid-19 just two months after he was hospitalised with pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 member, who married reality star Kourtney Kardashian in a lavish Italian ceremony earlier this year (23 May), updated fans on his health today alongside a topless action-shot of himself playing the drums on a table.

He captioned the Instagram post: “Covid sucks. I’d rather be playing drums.”

Concerned fans rushed to offer their well-wishes to the musician, 46, and urged him to take care of himself and get better soon.

Recommended

“Damn. Get well brother,” commented one person.

“Stay hydrated and get rest,” another added, while a third commenter said: “Dude!!!! You can’t catch a break. So sorry.”

Another fan commented: “I hope you feel better soon! You, Kourt, and the kids are in my prayers. Sending my love to you all.”

On 28 June, Barker was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital as a result of pancreatitis.

The drummer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was accompanied by The Kardashians star.

The reason for Barker’s hospital visit was originally unknown. But, according toTMZ, sources connected to the family have confirmed his attendance was due to an inflamed pancreas, which doctors believe was triggered by a colonoscopy.

Recommended

The same day, he had shared a tweet that read: “God save me”.

Symptoms of pancreatitis can include nausea, intense stomach pain, and vomiting. Details of when he underwent the colonoscopy haven’t been made public.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in