Travis Barker reveals new Kourtney Kardashian tattoo

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Travis Barker has revealed the latest addition to his gallery of tattoos, showing off his new ink on social media.

The Blink-182 drummer debuted the large tattoo of his wife Kourtney Kardashian’s eyes on his upper right thigh on Instagram.

Barker, 47, also shared a mirror selfie taken by Kardashian, in which he playfully hides behind her, as well as his own full-body selfie showing his new ink.

He wrote in the caption: “Oh hey there.”

Kardashian reposted Barker’s close-up photograph of the new tattoo on her own Instagram profile and added the flirty eyes emoji as she appeared to confirm that it depicted her eyes.

The drummer tagged Canadian tattoo artist Steve Wiebe in the post. Wiebe, who himself has a huge collection of tattoos, is famous for tattooing a number of NBA stars, including Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan.

Some fans compared the eye tattoo to Michael Jackson’s Dangerous album cover art and wondered if it was a tribute to the late pop star.

“I honestly thought it was a memorial tattoo for Michael Jackson,” one person admitted.

However, others dismissed the comparison and said it “clearly” looks like Kardashian’s eyes.

“Why would anyone think those are Michael Jackson’s eyes,” one fan wrote with the cry-laugh emoji.

Barker has at least two other tattoos dedicated to his wife, who he married in a lavish ceremony in Portofino in May 2022.

He tattooed Kardashian’s name on his chest in 2021, and also the words “I love you” in Kardashian’s own cursive writing on his forearm.

The reality star, who shares three children with her former partner Scott Disick, inked the “I love you” tattoo on her husband herself.

She told the Today show: “I wrote ‘I love you’ in my cursive writing. I did it. I put it on. Like I did the gun and I did it. And then I practiced and did, like, a K with a heart.”