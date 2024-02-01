Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Travis and Jason Kelce have hilariously congratulated Taylor Swift making it to the Super Bowl, amid her ongoing relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

The two NFL stars praised the Grammy-Award winning singer during the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, which came days after the Chiefs won the AFC championship game and advanced to the Super Bowl. At the game on 28 January, Travis’ girlfriend, Swift, was notably in attendance, as she even appeared on the field afterward to congratulate him on the win.

In the New Heights episode, the podcast hosts thanked Swift for supporting the Chiefs, as she’s attended 12 of their games since starting her relationship with Travis. They also joked about Swift joining the team, and the success she’s had since doing so.

“Also shout out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Jason said, before his brother laughed in response.

Travis then hilariously agreed with the Philadelphia Eagles star’s remark, adding: “Yeah shoutout to Tay, thanks for joining the team.”

Although Swift hasn’t confirmed if she’ll be at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on 11 February – where the Chiefs will be playing against the San Francisco 49ers – fans are questioning if she could be there. More specifically, Swifties are wondering if she can make the game in time since she’ll be in Tokyo, Japan, on 10 February for one of her Eras Tour concerts.

However, multiple reports have claimed that with the help of the time difference in Vegas and Tokyo, Swift will be able to make it to the Super Bowl. Kickoff for the big game will be at 6.30 pm ET and Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas. The assumption is that she will be leaving Japan at around midnight and then arriving in Las Vegas for the football game at around 8 to 10pm on Saturday, with a little less than 24 hours before the game starts.

Since September 2023, the “Cruel Summer” singer has supported her boyfriend at his games. Earlier this week, they even shared a sweet moment on the field at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where Travis revealed that he has more than one nickname for his girlfriend. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, he can be heard talking to the Grammy winner as he says: “What’s up sweetie?” while they hugged and kissed.

The singer was also in awe of what had happened during the game, as she could be heard replying: “That was insane. I can’t believe it.” In addition to telling Travis that she’s “never seen [him] like that,” referring to his time on the field, Swift also whispered “I love you” in his ear.

During the latest episode of New Heights, Jason and Travis also discussed an exchange that the Chiefs coach’s – Andy Reid – had with the “All too Well” singer after the AFC Championship, with Jason mentioning a moment where Reid was on stage after the win and appeared to be pointing at Swift, who he met long before Travis did.

“This was the great photo tweeted out of Big Red showing a little love to Taylor up on the stage, they’re pointing at each other,” he said, before Travis interrupted to describe what Reid and Swift could have been thinking to each other during the exchange.

“‘We’re going to the Super Bowl baby. We’re going to the Bowl, we did it,’” he said, referring to the pair’s thoughts during the moment. “We’ve already talked about how they kind of know each other from the Philly days.”

After mentioning how Swift’s father, Scott Swift, and Reid are friends, Travis continued to praise the coach’s sweet interaction with his girlfriend. “That was a cool moment to see afterwards,” he said. “I didn’t get to see it because I was on the stage screaming, ‘Fight for your right.’ But yeah that was a cool one.”

The start of Swift and Travis’ relationship dates back to July 2023, when the NFL star confessed on his podcast that he tried and failed to give the singer his number during one of her Eras Tour shows. Months later, Swift revealed how she was the one to make the next move, after hearing his comments about wanting to meet her.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told Time in December, as she was named the magazine’s Person of the Year. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

She then revealed that despite the ongoing speculation about her relationship status in September – when she first made an appearance at a Chiefs game – she and Travis were already together by then. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.