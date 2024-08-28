Travis Kelce and Adam Sandler gush over Taylor Swift: ‘Best performer out there’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Travis Kelce has continued to praise Taylor Swift, this time alongside Adam Sandler.

On Wednesday, August 28, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, alongside his older brother Jason Kelce, released the first episode of their third season of the New Heights podcast. The episode featured actor Sandler as a guest star who couldn’t help but show his appreciation for the back-to-back Super Bowl champion’s girlfriend.

“By the way what a girl. What a girl,” the Grown Ups actor said about Swift during the episode as Travis mentioned his family was at the Grammy winner’s Eras Tour movie premiere.

“You know it. You know it. Best performer out here,” the Chiefs player replied.

Sandler continued to discuss how much the “Karma” singer not only means to him, but what she means to his two daughters – Sadie and Sunny – and how they’ve been listening to Swift’s music for years. “Dude, she means so much to our house,” Sandler said.

“Since the kids, I think I was shooting, like, Grown Ups or That’s My Boy or something in Massachusetts ... and the kids were little, and we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song.”

He continued: “It was one of the first times that you listened to every song on the record. Like, when I was a kid, I think the Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John, where you do every tune.”

Although the Happy Gilmore star noted that he also enjoys the “Blank Space” singer’s music himself. “I love what she had to say, every message, every melody, just the production,” he said.

Aside from her music, he also praised who Swift is as a person and a capable role model. One example he gave was when the “Cruel Summer” singer “hung out” with his daughters on the set of Saturday Night Live.

“She talked to the kids and talked to them about their movie,”Sandler said. “You know, they did this Bat Mitzvah movie [You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah] and she talked about what she liked in it, and she just floors my family.”

“I said somebody asked me: ‘Who do you get nervous around?’ and I do get nervous around Taylor Swift because I don’t wanna f***ing blow it for my kids and say something stupid. So I’m just like, s***. She means so much to my f***ing house I better say the right thing here.”

“She was so grateful you took the girls up there, man,” Travis chimed in.

The Billy Madison actor also made sure to mention how both him and his family feel about Travis and Swift’s relationship as they approach their one-year dating anniversary.

“At first when you guys first started dating, my God was my family like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together. Look how he’s a gentleman and and she’s having so much fun with him,’” Sandler said

“Like, anytime Taylor’s laughing with you, my whole f***ing family is like high fiving.”

The comment made Travis laugh as he replied, “So good, man. You got me sweating over here.”