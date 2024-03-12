Valerie Bertinelli reveals it was ‘so hot’ during the Oscars red carpet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Valerie Bertinelli has revealed how “hot” it was during the 96th annual Academy Awards red carpet event.

The 63-year-old actor attended the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 10 March, along with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, and his wife, Andraia Allsop. For the occasion, Bertinelli wore an ivory suit and had her hair curled, while her son wore an all-black tuxedo and tie.

Following her appearance on the red carpet, Bertinelli took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her and her son at the event, as they were being interviewed by People. While re-posting the footage, she spoke candidly about the outdoor conditions on the red carpet.

“Lol this red carpet was SO hot I’m surprised you can’t see the sweat dripping down our faces,” she wrote in the caption, along with a red face emoji with beads of sweat dripping down its face.

Leading up to last night’s awards ceremony, the former Food Network host also shared a mirror selfie of her outfit, which she paired with beige shoes and a silver necklace. She also joked that her look, designed by Richard Tyler, was “vintage”.

In her following Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of herself, her son, and Allsop smiling in their seats, before the Oscars officially began.

Wolfgang attended Sunday’s event as a nominee, where he played guitar on the hit tune from Barbie, “I’m Just Ken,” which was up for Best Original Song. Ultimately, the Oscar went to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for their song, “What Was I Made For?,” which was also featured in Barbie.

Bertinelli didn’t hesitate to celebrate her son – who she shares with her ex and the late Van Halen frontman, Eddie Van Halen – and his success while on the red carpet. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she noted that while she brags about her son and his achievements a lot, she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I mean, people are going to get sick of it, but I don’t care ‘cause I’m so proud of him,” she said. “He’s been through a lot of adversity throughout all of this, and I’m really proud of the way he’s handled it.”

She then referred to the “I’m Just Ken” scene in the movie, in which viewers can hear her son’s guitar skills. “When you watch the movie – here, I’m gonna brag – during the Ken fight scene, that’s all Wolfie,” she said. “And then during the car chase scene, that’s all Wolfie.”

This isn’t the first time that the One Day at a Time star has spoken candidly about her son. Last week, she shared a throwback photo of herself while pregnant on Instagram, in honour of the anniversary of her child’s due date.

“Wolfie’s due date was March 3, 1991. 33 years ago. We didn’t know if we were having a boy or a girl. And we waited 13 more days before we would find out and meet our new baby boy. Happy due date, Wolfie,” she wrote in the caption. “To the moon and back, sweet boy.”