The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has clapped back at an online troll by poking fun at the recent drama surrounding the highly-anticipated film, Don’t Worry Darling.

On Twitter, the environmental conservation organisation, based in Oklahoma City, often shares lighthearted posts about protecting fish and wildlife.

However, on the platform on Tuesday, the account acknowledged how they received a message from a troll, who criticised the page and said: “I can’t believe my state taxes pay for u to be trashy on Twitter.”

Along with a screenshot of the troll’s message, the account included photos of Chris Pine at a press conference for Don’t Worry Darling, where he could be seen rolling his eyes. In one of the images, the 42-year-old actor also appeared to be looking down, which the Twitter page described as “Chris Pine has given up.”

There were also descriptions for the pictures of Pine rolling his eyes, one of which jokingly reads: “Chris Pine looks at the sky as if asking a higher power to take him far far away.”

When a Twitter user asked the organisation about how it receives its money, the company not only shared more details on its funding but also shared a video of Florence Pugh strutting with her Aperol spritz, while in Venice, Italy.

“We’re primarily funded through the sale of licences and federal grants,” the Wildlife department wrote. “We are a non appropriated state agency. So wildlife conservation is funded by those who love the outdoors and support us. (The sass is free tho).”

The tweet comes after Pugh’s videos made headlines, with fans praising her for her “unbothered energy,” amid rumours that she was feuding with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star and director, Olivia Wilde.

On Twitter, many people went on to applaud the organisation for sharing such amusing posts and continued to make reference to Wilde’s movie.

“One person’s trash is another’s highly entertaining forays,” one person wrote, in response to the troll’s message to the wildlife agency.

“I want to see @OKWildlifeDept start a Twitter war with another non-appropriated state agency. Maybe the state pension system, or something like that. Y’all got all the smoke!,” another person wrote.

A third person joked: “Don’t worry darling, at least the website is free.”

The Twitter post came after Don’t Worry Darling’s premiered over the weekend at the Venice Film Festival, which included Pine, Wilde, and their co-stars, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan.

At a press conference for the film, which Pugh didn’t join, reportedly due to her filming schedule for Dune: Part Two, Wilde shut down rumours about her feud with her and said that she didn’t “feel the need to contribute” to “endless tabloid gossip”.

On Tuesday, Pine also caught the attention of fans at the conference, as they joked about him looking “check out” during it. One clip even zoomed in on his face while next to Styles, who shared a somewhat strange answer to a reporter’s question.

Another video of Pine during the festival also went viral, as fans claimed that Styles supposedly “appears to spit” on Pine while taking his seat at the premiere. However, Pine’s representative denied that rumour, as they called it a “ridiculous story” and a “blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist”.