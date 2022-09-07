Olivia Wilde ‘upset’ she had to cut sex scenes from Don’t Worry Darling trailer

Olivia Wilde revealed she was “upset” that she had to cut some sex scenes from the trailer of her newly premiered film, Don’t Worry Darling.

“There’s a lot that had to be taken out of the trailer. The MPA came down pretty hard on me and the trailer at the last second, and I had to cut some shots, which I was upset about,” the 38-year-old told Associated Press.

The director added: “We still live in a really puritanical society ... when it comes to female pleasure, it’s something that we just don’t see very often.”

