Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Wimbledon is on its second day and the Royal Box is already bustling with a starry guest list.

Marketa Vondrousova became the first Wimbledon champion to lose in the opening round in 30 years as Andy Murray withdrew from the men’s singles. The tennis star was scheduled to face Tomas Machac this evening but the two-time champion announced on Tuesday morning (2 July) that he has withdrawn having not made sufficient recovery following an operation on a spinal cyst 10 days ago.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like last year when American musician Ariana Grande caused a frenzy among her fans when she appeared at the men’s singles final not wearing her wedding ring. Last year’s men’s singles final attracted an A-list crowd made up of Ian McKellen, Nick Jonas, Maggie Smith, Daniel Craig, Andrew Garfield, Stormzy and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Yesterday’s opening event saw sports stars, actors, and legendary presenters including David Attenborough, Baroness Floella Benjamin and David Beckham.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2024 via our liveblog .

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats. Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions. Many celebrities are returning faces each year, like Beckham and his mother Sandra, while newer celebrities and actors are inducted into the Wimbledon VIP world each year.

Find out all of the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, below:

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl

open image in gallery Grohl and Blum enjoyed the top seats in the house ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

The 55-year-old rocker made headlines recently as he accused Taylor Swift of not performing her concerts “live”. He was joined by his wife and director, Jordyn Blum.

Alastair Campbell

open image in gallery Former Labour politician turned podcast host Alastair Campbell ( AP )

Labour spin doctor and Clarets enthusiast Campbell, took a break from political punditry as he donned a pink blazer and light blue shirt and enjoyed the games.

Simon Le Bon

open image in gallery Duran Duran lead Simon Le Bon ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

The 65-year-old lead vocalist of Duran Duran took a seat beside fellow musician Grohl.

Sir Cliff Richard and Sir Trevor McDonald

open image in gallery Sir Cliff Richard and Trevor McDonald ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

The chart-topping singer, who is a regular face among the crowds, was joined by his friend and ITN newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald.

Sir Jackie Stewart

open image in gallery Sir Jackie Stewart at Wimbledon 2024 ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

The legendary Scotsman and former Formula One racing driver made history by introducing a number of safety regulations to the motorsport. Today, he’s experiencing the joys of spectating.

Lady Amelia Spencer

open image in gallery Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer ( Getty Images for AELTC )

The aristocrat and sister of Dolce and Gabbana model Kitty Spencer is a relative of the late Princess Diana.