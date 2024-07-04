Support truly

Wimbledon is in full flow and the Royal Box continues to brim with a starry guest list made up of the family of royals, TV personalities and legendary sports stars.

On day four, Emma Raducanu produced a stunning victory at Wimbledon, sweeping past Elise Mertens hours after confirming she will play alongside Andy Murray in the mixed doubles. Raducanu dominated the world No 33 and claimed a 6-1 6-2 victory in just 75 minutes to return to the third round of a grand slam for the first time since winning the US Open in 2021.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like last year when American musician Ariana Grande caused a frenzy among her fans when she appeared at the men’s singles final not wearing her wedding ring. Last year’s men’s singles final attracted an A-list crowd made up of Ian McKellen, Nick Jonas, Maggie Smith, Daniel Craig, Andrew Garfield, Stormzy and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats. Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions. Many celebrities are returning faces each year, like David Beckham and his mother Sandra, while newer celebrities and actors are inducted into the Wimbledon world each year.

Find out all of the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, below:

Bear Grylls and his wife Shara

open image in gallery Bear Grylls at an exhibition match in June 2024 ( Getty Images for LTA )

The 50-year-old adventurer and TV presenter will be taking a break from his fast-paced explorations to enjoy the tennis.

Michael and Carole Middleton

open image in gallery Carole and Michael Middleton make a rare public appearance following news of their daughter’s cancer diagnosis ( AFP via Getty Images )

The mother of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has kept a low profile since her daughter’s cancer diagnosis. As Kate recovers, her family are slowly returning to normality, and Carole’s presence at the tennis championship comes shortly after Prince William took his children to see Taylor Swift.

Sebastian Coe

open image in gallery Sebastian Coe and Sir Keir Starmer at a Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal in May 2024 ( Getty Images )

Sports star and four-time Olympic medalist Sebastian Coe is in the Box on day four. The former track and field athlete was also seen in a star-studded group at the Manchester United and Arsenal match alongside Sir Keir Starmer and others earlier this year.

Pat Cummins

open image in gallery Australian cricket player Pat Cummins ( Getty Images )

Australian cricket player Pat Cummins will be joining spectators rather than players for a change, as he enjoys the sport from his exclusive seats.

Bill Bryson

open image in gallery Bryson will be joined by his wife Cynthia ( Getty Images )

Travel writer Bryson, 72, will drop the sedentary lifestyle of an author to join the crowd on the third day of Wimbledon. He will be joined by his wife Cynthia.