Wolf Van Halen has jokingly reacted to Kylie Jenner’s announcement that she and Travis Scott have decided to change the name of their newborn son.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, revealed on Instagram that she and the rapper had changed the one-month-old baby’s name from Wolf because they “just really didn’t feel like it was him”.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the billionaire beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram Stories. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Following the announcement, Van Halen, 31, the son of Valerie Bertinelli and late musician Eddie Van Halen, expressed his relief on Twitter, where he retweeted a headline about the name change and wrote: “THANK F**K.”

The tweet prompted amused replies from Van Halen’s followers, with one person replying with a meme that read: “There can only be one,” to which the musician replied with a meme of his own that read: “You’re goddamn right.”

In response to another person who joked about all of the other famous individuals named Wolf, including Wolf Blitzer, Van Halen replied: “You’re forgetting the best one” and attached a GIF of celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

Others shared their amusement over the musician’s candid response, with one person claiming that Van Halen “wins the internet today”.

“I laughed way too hard at this,” one person wrote, while another said: “I wish I could frame this tweet, it’s so damn funny.”

Someone else joked: “They changed his name to Van Halen.”

Jenner and Scott, who are also parents to daughter Stormi, four, announced the arrival of their second child on 6 February, four days after he was born on 2 February. A few days later, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum revealed on Instagram that she and the rapper had named their newborn son Wolf Webster.

It was later revealed that the baby’s full name was Wolf Jacques Webster, after his birth certificate was obtained by TMZ. The child’s middle name appeared to be a reference to Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster.

As of now, neither Jenner nor Scott have revealed their son’s new name.