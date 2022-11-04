Jump to content

Ashley Graham says she appreciates ‘new tummy’ after birthing twins

‘Hi new tummy. You look very different from what I’m used to’

Laura Hampson
Friday 04 November 2022 08:54
Supermodel Ashley Graham speaks to Lorraine about body image

Ashley Graham has revealed what her relationship is like with her postpartum body after giving birth to twins 10 months ago.

On Wednesday (2 November), the 35-year-old model took to Instagram to post a picture of her postpartum stomach.

“Hi new tummy. You look very different from what I’m used to,” Graham wrote, adding: “But I do appreciate you.”

Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed twin boys Malachi and Roman on 7 January this year. They are also parents to two-year-old son, Isaac.

One month after giving birth to the twins, Graham wrote on Instagram: “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have three children.”

Earlier this year Graham revealed that she suffered severe haemorrhaging after giving birth to the twins.

In May, the former Sports Illustrated model said her home birth took just three and a half hours, and while the labour itself when smoothly, she “blacked out” shortly after welcoming Roman and Malachi.

Graham (left) posted about her postpartum figure to her Instagram Story (right)

(Getty/Instagram @ashleygraham)

Writing in an essay for Glamour, Graham said she “lost litres of blood”, adding: “All I can remember is feeling a light touch on my cheek, which I found out later was actually somebody smacking the crap out of my cheek, someone holding my hand, my husband Justin in my ear, praying, and someone jabbing me with a needle in my arm.”

Graham said she was unable to walk for a week following the experience.

“The midwives asked me if I could stand up and walk to bed. I couldn’t. I couldn’t sit up or even crawl,” she continued.

“So they got a twin-size bed sheet, rolled me onto it, and slid me down my hall into my guest room, where I had a trundle bed that I could barely roll onto.

“I lay on that bed for four straight days. I couldn’t walk for a week. And I didn’t leave my house for nearly two months.”

