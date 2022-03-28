Zendaya interrupts Timothée Chalamet’s red carpet interview to praise his outfit

Dune co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya attended the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, where the two walked the red carpet wearing stunning fashion looks.

Zendaya opted for a Valentino cropped white shirt with a sparkly silver skirt, while Chalamet turned heads with an unbuttoned Louis Vuitton suit jacket showing off his bare chest.

Not only did Chalamet’s shirtless ensemble receive praise from social media users during the Oscars event, but even Zendaya couldn’t help but hype up her real-life best friend.

In several videos posted to Twitter, cameras caught Zendaya interrupting her Dune co-star during his red carpet interview. “Okay!” the Euphoria star shouted across the carpet to Chalamet, who turned around from his interview and responded: “What’s up? Okay!” Zendaya then gestured towards Chalamet’s outfit, who could be seen laughing at his friend over on his side of the carpet.

Dune was nominated for 10 Academy Awards ahead of Sunday night’s event, including Best Picture. Zendaya and Chalamet became close friends while filming the movie, and the Emmy-award winning actress recently opened up about their friendship in an interview with British Vogue.

“He’s obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have,” she said in the September 2021 interview. “Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to.”

“We got in a nice, beautiful rhythm, where we were able to snap into focus on scenes but we had so much fun, too,” Chalamet said about his co-star.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here.