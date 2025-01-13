Rate gap between two and five-year fixed mortgages narrowest since 2023

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rate gap between the average two and five-year fixed-rate mortgage has shrunk to its narrowest level in two years, according to a financial information website.

At the start of January, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage was 0.23 percentage points higher than the five-year equivalent, Moneyfacts said.

Across all deposit sizes, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market at the start of the month had a rate of 5.48%, while the average five-year-fixed-rate was 5.25%.

Borrowers who prefer to lock into a shorter-term mortgage may be pleased to see that the rate gap between the average two and five-year fixed mortgage has dropped to its lowest margin in two years Rachel Springall, Moneyfacts

Moneyfacts said the rate gap between average two and five-year fixed-rate deals at the start of this year was the lowest since January 2023, when it was 0.16% percentage points.

It took the data from the first available day of each month.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Borrowers who prefer to lock into a shorter-term mortgage may be pleased to see that the rate gap between the average two and five-year fixed mortgage has dropped to its lowest margin in two years.

There was a mix of rises and falls during 2024 and it will be hard to predict where interest rates might go this year, particularly should stubborn inflation persist Rachel Springall, Moneyfacts

“However, it remains the case that the average five-year mortgage rate is lower than its two-year counterpart, which may be more enticing for those who want peace of mind for longer when it comes to their monthly mortgage repayments.

“There was a mix of rises and falls during 2024 and it will be hard to predict where interest rates might go this year, particularly should stubborn inflation persist.”

She added that the average standard variable rate (SVR), which borrowers may end up on when their initial deal ends, was significantly higher than average two and five-year fixed rates, at 7.81%.