Shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student is being sought as a suspect

Via AP news wire
Monday 14 November 2022 11:38

Shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

Show all 4

Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a parking garage at the University of Virginia, according to the school’s president, and police searched Monday for a student who was a suspect.

The shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday “resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” President Jim Ryan said in a letter to the university community posted on social media.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert on Sunday night notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm." The message warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the northern outskirts of campus. Classes were canceled Monday.

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Ryan's letter confirmed the suspect, who he said was a student, was still at large.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community."

___

The story has been updated to correct that the emergency alert was issued Sunday night.

