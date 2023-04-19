E2E Tech 100 reveals fastest growing UK tech companies

The track focuses on privately owned, UK-based technology companies with a turnover of more than £10m over the past two years. The ranking is based on the percentage total turnover growth over the 2-year period.

E2E Tech 100 is the second in a series of six E2E 100 tracks to launch so far this year. The first was the E2E Female 100, revealing the fastest-growing female-led companies in the UK, which was published in March.

E2E 100 is a significant initiative designed to showcase the very best UK companies that are excelling, experiencing consistent growth and presenting disruptive business strategies. These are companies that are creating an impact, not just in their own sector, but also on a nationwide – and in some cases a global – scale.

Innovators and changemakers across the UK feature, highlighting their ideas and their drive for positive change. The initiative also provides an opportunity to get under the skin of today’s business challenges.

As the Government has announced a £360m plan to increase investment in innovation and position the UK as a science and technology superpower by 2030, the companies featured in the E2E Tech 100 are ideally placed to make the biggest contribution.

With the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and TechNation, organisations like E2E are playing a vital role in supporting the tech community helping start-ups and scale-ups to find investors to fund their growth. They also provide access to a wealth of successful non-exec advisors and mentors to guide them in their journey.

Chief Executive of E2E, Shalini Khemka CBE, said: “By helping scale-ups in the UK to get the support they need, we can increase the speed at which they can hire new talent and achieve their goals as well as supporting the Government’s vision.”

The recent pandemic and cost of living crisis have generated start-ups at record levels. However, the UK’s world ranking for scale-up entrepreneurship has dropped to 25th. The E2E 100 is designed to correct that imbalance, and provide recognition and a platform where the UK’s innovators and business generators will flourish.

Six E2E 100 tracks are launching in 2023 including E2E Female 100,(launched in March), E2E Tech 100 (April), E2E International 100 (May), E2E Job Creation 100 (July), E2E Dynamic 100 (September)and E2E Profit 100 (October). Each track will be celebrated at The Houses of Parliament.

Each track is focused on distinct, but equally important aspects of UK business and celebrates the companies and the visionary leaders behind each one of these success stories. This ongoing celebration of the best of UK business is set to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders in the process.