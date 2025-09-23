Jaguar Land Rover to halt production until next month after cyber attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced it will extend its pause in production until 1 October as it recovers from a cyber attack.

Production and sales at JLR, which is owned by Indian firm Tata Motors, were halted at the start of September and IT systems were shut down after the hack was discovered on 31 August.

The company initially told staff to stay at home as they looked to get up and running again, before later extending the shutdown until 24 September. The shutdown was extended for another week on Tuesday as the company continues to deal with the fallout from the attack.

A spokesperson for JLR said: “Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in production until Wednesday 1 October 2025, following the cyber incident.

“We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation.

One expert recently suggested that the cost of shutting down production until November could result in around 50,000 fewer vehicles being produced ( Getty )

“Our teams continue to work around the clock alongside cyber security specialists, the NCSC [National Cyber Security Centre] and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.

“Our focus remains on supporting our customers, suppliers, colleagues, and our retailers, who remain open. We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all connected with JLR and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience.”

Two weeks ago, JLR acknowledged that “some data” had been accessed by hackers, having previously said it had found no evidence of this during the initial forensic investigation.

One expert recently suggested that the cost of shutting down production until November could result in around 50,000 fewer vehicles being produced, with an estimated impact of £120m on profits. David Bailey, an economics professor at Birmingham Business School, added that some of this could be recovered once production restarts, but that it would become more difficult to recoup the longer the problem continued.

There has also been widespread concern about businesses and workers who are not directly employed by JLR but are in the company’s supply chain.

Last week, union body Unite called on the government to offer a furlough-style scheme to workers affected by the shutdown, after suggesting that some had been told to sign up for universal credit or had been laid off by their employers.

It has been reported that JLR is the primary, or only, customer of some businesses in its supply chain.

Business secretary Peter Kyle is expected to meet with some of the companies affected on Tuesday.