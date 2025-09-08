Business news live: FTSE 100 climbs and mortgage lenders start to raise interest rates again
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Monday
The FTSE 100 is rising on Monday morning after some mixed US data and market movements at the end of last week. Eyes on this side of the water will be on the end of the week, when the latest GDP figures emerge as Rachel Reeves and co seek some positivity after another difficult week culminated in the departure of Angela Rayner.
In business, Jaguar Land Rover could see the cyber hack they suffered have an impact through until October, while the likes of Primark and John Lewis will be the midweek focus as their companies release financial results.
Meanwhile, redundancies mean the number of jobseekers is rising at the fastest rate in years, partly due to the rising cost of employing people for businesses and also with fewer entry level jobs being on the market as AI begins to impact.
Mining firm aims to leap from AIM to main market
More market movement now and another gain expected for the main market on the London Stock Exchange.
Pan-African is a £1.4bn miner which is currently listed on the AIM, but now they intend to switch to the main. Their market cap would see them placed in the FTSE 250 - a similar size to Wizz Air or Curry’s, for example.
Cobus Loots, Pan African’s CEO, said:
“Our proposed listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange represents a natural continuation of Pan African’s growth. Over the last decade, we have consistently grown both organically and through acquisitions whilst returning capital to our loyal shareholders. We are currently benefitting from the strong gold price environment which we expect will enable us to be fully de-geared (from a net debt perspective) during the course of FY26. We believe the proposed move from AIM to the Main Market will enable us to access a deeper pool of capital and enhance liquidity for the group as we continue our ambitious growth strategy.”
New IPO for London Stock Exchange
Project Glow Topco Limited, the ultimate holding company of The Beauty Tech Group Limited, announced their intention to join the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
The firm owns a range of at-home self care products which are tech-led. Last year the group reported revenue of £101.1 million.
“There are significant opportunities ahead for us and an IPO on the London Stock Exchange will provide us with access to capital, and enable us to raise awareness and incentivise staff to take the business to the next level,” said Laurence Newman, Founder and CEO of The Beauty Tech Group.
“I am very excited to embark on this next chapter as we look to build on our position as a trusted and recognised leader in the market.”
Number of job hunters rises at fastest rate since Covid
Recruiters have observed the steepest increase in available job candidates in nearly five years, a new report reveals.
The figures have been driven by rising redundancies and fewer employment opportunities.
This surge coincides with starting salary growth easing to its slowest pace in four-and-a-half years.
FTSE 100 rises, European markets strong
The FTSE 100 has started the week in positive fashion, rising 0.2 per cent this morning.
Out in front first thing is Marks & Spencer, the retailer up more than 3 per cent in early trading.
In France, there has been a lot of discussion about the state of their economy recently - the CAC 40 is up 0.5 per cent in a move mirrored across most of Europe.
Germany’s DAX is up 0.7 per cent with the Euro Stoxx 50 up 0.55 per cent.
Business and Money live - 8 September
Morning all and welcome to our first business and money live blog of the week.
Today we’ll look at the stock market, savings options and more, but first we’ll start with mortgage rates heading back up after several months dropping to below 4%.
