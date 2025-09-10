Business news live: Contactless card payments £100 cap could be scrapped and interest rates cut unlikely
Consumers could soon see an higher cap, or even have no limit, when it comes to spending money on their cards via contactless payments. The FCA is proposing that banks will set the limits themselves in future, with phones already offering a way to pay with no spend cap.
The FTSE 100 has been on a slow rise this week as investors continue to back British, though as usual the economic backdrop of the US, as well as the UK, will dictate where the money continues to go. Gold is at an all time high and bitcoin is almost back at $112,000 as some look for greater returns to go with an expectation that the Fed will start an interest rate-cutting cycle.
On this side of the Atlantic however, the expectation is for no cut below 4 per cent by the Bank of England’s MPC when they meet next week, with inflation still weighing heavily - though wage growth has slowed and Friday’s GDP figures may yet prove crucial.
In business, Primark owner Associated British Foods says there’s still an abundance of consumer caution when it comes to spending, with British workers and firms alike unsure which direction taxes will run at the Budget in November.
FCA propose for banks to set contactless cap - £100 could become limitless
Right now, you’re doubtless used to paying for things in contactless fashion: hover your card, waft your phone.
Only one of those has a spending limit though: you need a PIN to use your card for payments over £100, the cap which has been in place since 2021.
However, the FCA (who sets the rules) have proposed a change which could come into play in just a few months, whereby your bank will instead set the card contactless limit - which means it could in theory be limitless.
That would match paying by device, even though almost four in five (78%) of consumers said they didn’t want a change in rules.
“People are still protected. Even with contactless, firms will refund your money if your card is used fraudulently,” said the FCA’s David Geale.
Primark owner says sales improving despite ‘consumer caution’
The parent firm of Primark has said the retail chain saw trading improve in recent months despite “consumer caution”, as its UK and Ireland stores recovered ground.
Associated British Foods (ABF) said Primark sales are set to have grown by 1% over the half-year to September 13, as womenswear and more favourable weather conditions helped support UK stores.
George Weston, chief executive of ABF, said: “I’m pleased with how the group has performed in the second half of our financial year in what continues to be a challenging environment, characterised by consumer caution, geopolitical uncertainty and inflation.”
Primark opened 15 new stores including two in the UK.
Primark owner says sales improving despite ‘consumer caution’
Business and Money blog - 10 September
Morning all - we’re back again to bring you all things business and money, the latest economic updates, what our esteemed leaders are up to and how it all affects our pockets and bank accounts.
Stock market updates to come too as usual along the way, with Primark’s owner providing an update this morning.
