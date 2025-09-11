Business news live: Klarna shares soar after huge IPO, Elon Musk regains richest person tag - but only just
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Thursday
Elon Musk was briefly usurped as the richest person on the planet overnight after Oracle’s share price boomed on Wednesday - with co-founder Larry Ellison’s stake in the firm making his personal net worth more than that of the Tesla CEO. However, by closing time the share price had given up some of those huge gains - leaving Musk back on top this morning, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.
In wider business news affecting the UK, pharmaceutical company Merck have pulled out of a planned £1bn investment in a research facility, while Primark’s owner ABF have sent a warning to Rachel Reeves to not put any further money concerns on the British public.
Elsewhere, gold prices continue to test new record highs, while people are being warned over the rise of QR codes used as a new scamming technique.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Beware the QR code: How a new scam is costing consumers £10,000 per day
Whether you’re ordering drinks to your table in a pub or want to pay for car parking, QR codes make life simple.
A quick scan of a black-and-white grid on your mobile phone takes you straight to a website to carry out the transaction.
But that harmless-looking square can now hide a cunning scam.
This is known as “quishing”, where fraudsters trick you into handing over bank details or personal data, or download dangerous malware to your phone. Here’s what you need to know.
Beware the QR code: How a new scam is costing consumers £10,000 per day
Business and Money live - 11 September
Morning all - another weekend is fast approaching but there’s a lot to get through before then on the business and money side.
Tomorrow in the UK we’ll get GDP figures of course, but today there’s reaction to Klarna’s successful listing as a public company, the UK government getting hammered by both domestic and overseas companies and plenty more besides.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments