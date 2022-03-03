Petrol prices have fallen more than 8p to 123.1p, but as oil is priced in dollars UK drivers are yet to feel the full benefit (Getty Images)

UK petrol prices hit a new high of 151.67p per litre amid Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.

As the conflict entered its second week, the price of oil soared and Brent crude - the benchmark - had the cost of a barrel at nearly $115 per barrel earlier on Thursday - the highest level since 2014.

This is in turn affecting the cost of petrol in the UK, which hit new highs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the UK is on course to spend £6.3m per day on imports of Russian gas, potentially helping to fund the war in Ukraine, according to new analysis.

Around 4 per cent of the UK's gas demand is covered by Russian imports. At current high prices, that equates to £2.3bn in a year, The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit calculated.