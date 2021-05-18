Live: 50 doctors die from Covid across India in one day as infections cross 25 million
As many as 244 doctors have died due to Covid in India during the brutal second wave of the pandemic and 50 of these deaths were recorded in a single day (Sunday), according to the Indian Medical Association.
This comes as India’s total coronavirus cases surged past 25 million with 263,533 new Covid-19 cases being reported in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. 4,329 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded, taking the death toll to 278,719.
Dr Jayesh Lele, the general secretary of IMA, told NDTV the association has found that many doctors have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine. “Secondly, we want to highlight that doctors are understaffed and overworked. They sometimes work for 48 hours at a stretch without any rest. This adds to the viral load and they ultimately succumb to the infection,” Dr Lele said.
Meanwhile, president Joe Biden has said that the US will send at least 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June. This is in addition to the 60 million AstraZeneca doses he had already said would be given to other countries, meaning the administration will send 80 million doses abroad in total.
New York state will drop face mask requirements this week in most public spaces for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in line with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said governor Andrew Cuomo. However, California will keep its mask mandate in place for another month.
2,323 confirmed cases of Indian variant in the UK
Matt Hancock told the House of Commons on Monday that 2,323 cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India, had been confirmed in the UK. There are now 86 local authorities with five or more confirmed cases of this variant, he said.
Experts have said that this variant is likely to become the dominant one in the country within days.
“There is no evidence that the recent rapid rise in cases of the B.1.617.2 variant shows any signs in slowing. This variant will overtake [the Kent variant] and become the dominant variant in the UK in the next few days, if it hasn’t already done so," Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, told The Guardian.
India drops plasma therapy as Covid-19 treatment
India has dropped the use of convalescent plasma, widely being used in hospitals across the country, from the treatment guidelines for Covid-19.
The previous guidelines recommended off-label use of plasma therapy at the stage of early moderate disease, which means within seven days of the onset of symptoms.
The decision comes after several health professionals cautioned the government against the "irrational and non-scientific use" of convalescent plasma in the treatment of Covid-19 across India, according to news agency PTI.
India’s Covid-19 case tally crosses 25 million
With 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, India’s total coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Tuesday. The country recorded 4,329 deaths, taking the overall death toll to 278,719.
India has become only the second country after the United States to cross 25 million Covid-19 cases.
