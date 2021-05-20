Coronavirus news - live: India plans to vaccinate all adults by end of year as cases rise to 25.7 million
India’s health ministry has said that it will be in a position to vaccinate all adults against Covid-19 by the end of this year as the country will have procured 2.6 billion doses by then.
The health ministry’s statement comes as India recorded 276,110 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning and 3,874 deaths. The infection tally stands at 25.77 million and the death toll at 287,122.
India is the world’s largest vaccine maker, but it has come under severe criticism over its slow pace of inoculation. Several states in the country have reported a shortage of vaccines.
Only 141.6 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, or roughly 10 per cent of India’s population, according to a Reuters analysis published earlier this week. Only 2.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to allow in tourists who have been fully vaccinated with an approved shot and coming from a list of countries deemed safe.
Under the plan, visitors will have to complete their immunisation — using a shot approved by its own regulator or by the World Health Organisation — at least two weeks before their arrival, according to The New York Times.
The overall caseload now stands at 25.77 million and death toll has risen to 287,122. Experts say the actual infection and death figures are likely higher than the official numbers.
India tested 2,055,010 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, accounting for the highest single-day tests so far.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday 20 May, 2021.
