An Indian woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Kolkata on 19 May, 2021. (EPA)

India’s health ministry has said that it will be in a position to vaccinate all adults against Covid-19 by the end of this year as the country will have procured 2.6 billion doses by then.

The health ministry’s statement comes as India recorded 276,110 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning and 3,874 deaths. The infection tally stands at 25.77 million and the death toll at 287,122.

India is the world’s largest vaccine maker, but it has come under severe criticism over its slow pace of inoculation. Several states in the country have reported a shortage of vaccines.

Only 141.6 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, or roughly 10 per cent of India’s population, according to a Reuters analysis published earlier this week. Only 2.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to allow in tourists who have been fully vaccinated with an approved shot and coming from a list of countries deemed safe.

Under the plan, visitors will have to complete their immunisation — using a shot approved by its own regulator or by the World Health Organisation — at least two weeks before their arrival, according to The New York Times.