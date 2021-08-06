Coronavirus news - live: India administers 490m vaccine doses as Delta variant spreads to 135 countries
India’s health ministry says that the county’s vaccination coverage has crossed 490 million since the rollout began earlier this year.
Around 60 per cent of the doses administered have been in rural areas in India, the government said, with even as numbers of new infections continue to appear in the tens of thousands every day outside the country’s major cities.
The World Health Organisation has said that the Delta variant has now been reported in 135 countries across the world. It noted that more than four million new cases were reported across the world last week between 26 July to 1 August.
In other Covid-related news, a new study in the UK has revealed that people who are fully vaccinated are three times less likely to get infected with the coronavirus.
Beijing has, meanwhile, promised that it will send 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to other countries in 2021. Xi Jinping also said that China will donate US$100 million to the Covax global vaccine distribution programme for developing countries.
Rural India got 60% of all vaccine doses
A top government source has revealed that 60 per cent of all vaccine doses administered overall have been in rural areas in the country.
NK Arora, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has revealed that on 3 August alone, 4.63 million doses were administered in rural areas, compared to the 1.92 million in urban centres.
This is significant as there were fears concerning the “low” vaccination numbers in rural areas in the country.
Mr Arora said that those fears are unwarranted as rural areas, clearly, seem to be doing very well when it comes to the vaccination numbers.
So far, 490 million vaccine doses have been administered in India. But only about 10 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
India's vaccination coverage crosses milestone of 490 mn
The union health ministry announced that India’s vaccination coverage has crossed the milestone of 490 million since the rollout began earlier this year.
Health ministry data revealed that more than 5 million vaccine doses were administered across the country on Thursday.
The Indian government had promised that the eligible population would be fully vaccinated by the end of this year. However, some experts have cast some doubts over this prediction.
Many believe India would be fully vaccinated by the end of 2022.
The health ministry data said that overall 16,92,68,754 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose of their vaccine and 1,07,72,537 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, Kerala in south India continued to report 50 or more per cent of the total cases in India.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday 6 August 2021.
