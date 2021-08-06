People wait for the arrival of Covid-19 vaccine doses at a centre in India’s Mumbai city on 12 July, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

India’s health ministry says that the county’s vaccination coverage has crossed 490 million since the rollout began earlier this year.

Around 60 per cent of the doses administered have been in rural areas in India, the government said, with even as numbers of new infections continue to appear in the tens of thousands every day outside the country’s major cities.

The World Health Organisation has said that the Delta variant has now been reported in 135 countries across the world. It noted that more than four million new cases were reported across the world last week between 26 July to 1 August.

In other Covid-related news, a new study in the UK has revealed that people who are fully vaccinated are three times less likely to get infected with the coronavirus.

Beijing has, meanwhile, promised that it will send 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to other countries in 2021. Xi Jinping also said that China will donate US$100 million to the Covax global vaccine distribution programme for developing countries.