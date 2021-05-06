Coronavirus news - live: India Covid cases soar to new record highs as government warns of third wave
India’s daily Covid-19 cases rose by a record 412,262 on Thursday and 3,980 deaths were recorded, also the highest number so far for any 24-hour period.
It means the country’s total number of cases has risen above 21 million, while its total death toll stands at more than 230,000. Even these high numbers are believed to be big understatements of the true scale of the outbreak, experts say.
Even as India continues to grapple with a second wave of Covid-19 that has overwhelmed the healthcare system, the central government on Wednesday warned that a third wave was inevitable given the high levels of the virus now circulating.
Principal scientific adviser to the prime minister Dr K V VijayRaghavan said that they couldn’t predict the time scale of the third wave, but “we should prepare for new waves”.
Mr VijayRaghavan also said that the new variants of the virus now affecting people required a new approach because they are “fitter” and had adopted a “hit and run lifestyle,” according to The Indian Express. He said Covid-appropriate behaviour must be followed and vaccines will need to be upgraded to deal with the new variants.
India’s Covid surge likely to go down by end of May, says virologist
Virologist Gagandeep Kang has said that the surge in Covid-19 cases in India is likely to diminish by the end of May.
“Best guess estimates from a number of models put this somewhere between the middle and end of the month. Some models have it (second wave) going out in early June,” she was quoted as saying by The Hindu. She said middle to end of May would be a reasonable estimate.
Double mutant linked to surge, says India
India has said that the surge in Covid-19 cases seen over the last one and a half months in some states shows a correlation with the double mutant variant of the virus, suggesting the two are linked.
The government nonetheless said the epidemiological and clinical correlation is not yet “fully established.”
States where presence of the double mutant has been detected have been asked to strengthen public health response — testing, isolation, vaccination — said Dr Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control.
Samples of the variant are being sent to the UK for studies on the effectiveness of existing vaccines against it, according to The Indian Express.
India sees record rise in Covid cases and deaths
India reported a new record daily rise of more than 412,000 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,980 – also a record.
The total case tally has now crossed 21 million, India's health ministry data showed, while its total death toll now stands at 230,168. Experts say these figures are a large understatement of the crisis due to chronic issues of under-reporting.
