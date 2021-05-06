✕ Close Devastating scenes across India amid virus crisis

India’s daily Covid-19 cases rose by a record 412,262 on Thursday and 3,980 deaths were recorded, also the highest number so far for any 24-hour period.

It means the country’s total number of cases has risen above 21 million, while its total death toll stands at more than 230,000. Even these high numbers are believed to be big understatements of the true scale of the outbreak, experts say.

Even as India continues to grapple with a second wave of Covid-19 that has overwhelmed the healthcare system, the central government on Wednesday warned that a third wave was inevitable given the high levels of the virus now circulating.

Principal scientific adviser to the prime minister Dr K V VijayRaghavan said that they couldn’t predict the time scale of the third wave, but “we should prepare for new waves”.

Mr VijayRaghavan also said that the new variants of the virus now affecting people required a new approach because they are “fitter” and had adopted a “hit and run lifestyle,” according to The Indian Express. He said Covid-appropriate behaviour must be followed and vaccines will need to be upgraded to deal with the new variants.