Coronavirus news - live: US assures India of vaccine supplies amid major shortage
Follow the latest updates
The United States has assured India that it will make Covid-19 vaccines available for the country as part of its global distribution plan, prime minister Narendra Modi’s office said.
Mr Modi said that he spoke with vice-president Kamala Harris who informed him of the US plans to share the vaccines.
The two also discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen the health supply chain between the US and India, including in the area of vaccine manufacturing.
It’s not yet clear how many doses the US will allocate to India.
This comes at a time when India is planning to ramp up its vaccination drive and inoculate every adult by the end of the year. But a shortage of doses has kept the vaccination pace slow with just 3.2 per cent of the population fully inoculated.
India reported 132,364 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the tally to over 28.5 million. Deaths rose by 2,713, and the fatalities now stand at 340,702, according to health ministry data.
The Biden administration has announced details of its plan to share 25 million surplus Covid-19 vaccines with other countries. Nearly 19 million of these doses will be shared through Covax, including approximately 6 million doses for Latin America and the Caribbean, 7 million for South and Southeast Asia, and 5 million for Africa.
The remaining doses, just over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbours, including Canada, Mexico, India, and South Korea, according to the statement.
WHO says no new 'hybrid' variant in Vietnam
The World Health Organisation has disputed Vietnam’s claim that a new variant which appeared to be a “hybrid” between the Delta variant — previously known as the Indian variant — and the Alpha variant — also known as the UK variant — has been found in the country.
Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist at the WHO, has said: “This virus variant that has been detected in Vietnam and reported by the Ministry of Health in Vietnam is the B.1.617.2.”
B.1.617.2 is a version of the B.1.617 variant which was first detected in India.
She said this has been reported as a hybrid, but in fact, “it is this one mutation, the [B.1.617.2] variant with an additional deletion.”
What we know so far about the Vietnam variant in the UK
Health authorities said new variant is more transmissible by air
Australia detects cases of Indian variant
Australia’s Victoria state has detected two cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19, now categorised by the WHO as the "Delta" variant, among infections in its latest outbreak.
Speaking about the two cases, Victoria state chief health officer Brett Sutton said: “That variant is the Delta variant, it is now infamous in India and increasingly found in the United Kingdom. It is a variant of significant concern.”
India in talks with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna for local manufacturing
India has said it is in talks with Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna about sourcing and possible local manufacturing of their vaccines in the country.
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the external affairs ministry has also helped in expediting the introduction of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccines in India.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Friday 04 June, 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies