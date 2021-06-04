A health worker inoculates a man in a passenger bus converted into a mobile vaccination centre in Kolkata on 3 June, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

The United States has assured India that it will make Covid-19 vaccines available for the country as part of its global distribution plan, prime minister Narendra Modi’s office said.

Mr Modi said that he spoke with vice-president Kamala Harris who informed him of the US plans to share the vaccines.

The two also discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen the health supply chain between the US and India, including in the area of vaccine manufacturing.

It’s not yet clear how many doses the US will allocate to India.

This comes at a time when India is planning to ramp up its vaccination drive and inoculate every adult by the end of the year. But a shortage of doses has kept the vaccination pace slow with just 3.2 per cent of the population fully inoculated.

India reported 132,364 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the tally to over 28.5 million. Deaths rose by 2,713, and the fatalities now stand at 340,702, according to health ministry data.

The Biden administration has announced details of its plan to share 25 million surplus Covid-19 vaccines with other countries. Nearly 19 million of these doses will be shared through Covax, including approximately 6 million doses for Latin America and the Caribbean, 7 million for South and Southeast Asia, and 5 million for Africa.

The remaining doses, just over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbours, including Canada, Mexico, India, and South Korea, according to the statement.