A total of 189,232 people tested positive for Covid-19 in England at least once in the week to 28 July, down 39 per cent on the previous week, according to the latest Test and Trace figures – the first week-on-week fall since the week to 5 May.

It comes as more than a fifth of those admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are aged between 18 and 34, according to the new head of the NHS in England.

Chief executive Amanda Pritchard said there is “no doubt” that the jabs rollout is having a “major impact” in keeping people out of hospital and saving lives – but patients aged 18-34 made up more than 20 per cent of those admitted to hospital last month, up from close to one in 20 - 5.4 per cent - at the peak of the winter wave in January.