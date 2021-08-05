Covid UK news – live: Cases down 39% in first weekly fall since May as fifth of hospital patients under 35
A total of 189,232 people tested positive for Covid-19 in England at least once in the week to 28 July, down 39 per cent on the previous week, according to the latest Test and Trace figures – the first week-on-week fall since the week to 5 May.
It comes as more than a fifth of those admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are aged between 18 and 34, according to the new head of the NHS in England.
Chief executive Amanda Pritchard said there is “no doubt” that the jabs rollout is having a “major impact” in keeping people out of hospital and saving lives – but patients aged 18-34 made up more than 20 per cent of those admitted to hospital last month, up from close to one in 20 - 5.4 per cent - at the peak of the winter wave in January.
Greek holiday destinations to introduce fresh Covid restrictions
Greece imposed a night time curfew and banned music on two popular tourist islands on Thursday to contain the spread of Covid-19, its civil protection deputy minister said.
The Mediterranean country, which is trying to rebuild a tourist sector hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is also battling a wave of wildfires during a protracted heatwave.
Restrictions will come into effect from Friday and run until 13 August after a recommendation by the committee of infectious disease experts advising the Greek government.
The areas affected are the island of Zakynthos in western Greece, where the epidemiological load worsened by 69 per cent from a week earlier, and the city of Chania in Crete where it rose 54 per cent.
The restrictions include a night time curfew and a complete 24-hour ban on music at all entertainment venues.
Nine in 10 Covid test results back within 24 hours, figures show
Nearly nine in 10 (89.3 per cent) people who were tested for Covid-19 in England in the week ending 28 July at a regional site, local site or mobile testing unit – a so-called “in-person” test – received their result within 24 hours, new figures show.
This is up sharply from 63.7 per cent in the previous week.
Boris Johnson had pledged that, by the end of June 2020, the results of all in-person tests would be back within 24 hours.
He told the House of Commons on 3 June 2020 he would get “all tests turned around within 24 hours by the end of June, except for difficulties with postal tests or insuperable problems like that”.
Impact of pandemic to fade despite delta variant, says BoE
The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has said that despite the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19, the pandemic’s impact on the UK economy would fade further over time.
It said: “UK GDP (gross domestic product) is projected to recover further over the remainder of the year, reaching its pre-pandemic level in (the fourth quarter of) 2021, with demand growth boosted by a waning impact from Covid.
“Further out, the pace of GDP growth is expected to slow towards more normal rates, partly reflecting the gradual tightening in the stance of announced fiscal policy.”
It added: “Frictions in the labour market are judged likely to dissipate over the forecast period, boosting growth in effective supply capacity.
“There is uncertainty around these judgments, including how the economy will adjust to the end of the furlough scheme.”
The committee also warned of a “more pronounced period of above-target inflation in the near term than expected in the May report”.
Only one third of bereaved families of NHS Covid victims have received compensation
Just over one third of bereaved families of NHS staff and care workers who died from Covid-19 have received compensation from a government scheme set up to support these individuals.
The NHS & Social Care Coronavirus Life Assurance Scheme, set up in April 2020, provides £60,000 to the families of health and social care staff who die after contracting Covid.
As of 3 August, 542 payments have been approved under the scheme, despite 1,561 health and social care workers losing their lives while saving others during the pandemic.
Hundreds of thousands suffer long Covid for more than a year
An estimated 380,000 people in the UK have experienced long Covid for at least a year, new figures suggest.
This is broadly unchanged on an estimate of 385,000 people in a similar survey carried out one month earlier.
The figures, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), are based on responses collected from people in private households in the four weeks to 4 July.
They also suggest a total of 945,000 people in the UK experienced long Covid in the period of the survey, defined as symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after their first suspected coronavirus infection.
Number of people ‘pinged’ drops 43% in a week
The number of people being told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid app fell dramatically at the end of July, new figures show.
A total of 395,971 alerts were sent in the week to July 28 telling people in England and Wales that they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.
This is down 43 per cent on the previous week, when 690,129 alerts were sent on the app, government figures show.
There has also been a big decrease in the number of check-ins to venues using the app.
There were 2.4 million check-ins in the week to July 28 in England and Wales - down 65 per cent on the previous week.
On Monday it was announced that the app was being updated so fewer contacts will be instructed to isolate after an increase in people being pinged since lockdown restrictions ended – the so-called “pingdemic”.
Tokyo Covid cases surge as Japan introduces fresh restrictions
New daily cases in Tokyo were set to top 5,000 for the first time on Thursday with experts warning the figure could double in two weeks at the current rate, NHK public TV reported.
“New infections are rising at an unprecedentedly fast pace,” the Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, told a panel of experts, where he proposed “quasi-emergency” steps for eight more of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
“The situation on the ground (at hospitals) is extremely severe,” Mr Nishimura added, noting that serious cases had doubled in the past two weeks.
The panel signed off on the proposal, but Mr Nishimura told a news conference some members had warned the situation was severe enough to require a nationwide state of emergency – a stance shared by the head of the Japan Medical Association.
Six prefectures including Tokyo are already under full states of emergency to last until the end of the month.
Another five are under less strict directives, meaning just over half the population is covered by some restrictions.
The latest steps, to take effect from Sunday, mean that more than 70 per cent of the population will be under some form of restriction.
Study reveals the most common serious safety errors on hospital wards
A study examining more than 370 severe harm incidents and deaths in NHS hospitals over 10 years has highlighted the risks to patients from fragmented care on busy wards and shortages of staff.
The new study of safety incidents on acute medical wards, where some of the most unwell patients outside intensive care are treated, found the most common incidents reported by staff included mistakes in diagnosing what was wrong, medication errors and a failure to monitor sick patients who later deteriorated.
But the research, published today in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, also detailed contributory factors to the 377 mistakes which included poor communication between staff when they handed over to colleagues, an increase in the ratio of patients per doctor and less staff available out of hours.
Melbourne enters sixth lockdown
Melbourne went into a sixth lockdown on Thursday after a state government leader blamed the nation's slow Covid-19 vaccination rollout for the decision.
Australia’s second-largest city joins Sydney and Brisbane in locking down due to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.
Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state will lock down for seven weeks after eight new infections were detected in the city, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.
Mr Andrews gave less than four hours notice that the state would lock down from 8pm local time.
He said his government had no other choice because only 20 per cent of Australian adults had been fully vaccinated.
