A man reacts as a medical workers collect his nasal swab samples to be tested for coronavirus, during a Covid-19 screening at University of North Sumatra in Medan, Indonesia, 21 June 2021 (The Associated Press)

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has warned that the Southeast Asian countries need more help securing Covid-19 vaccines as the region continues to see soaring infections.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has raised alarm over the supply of fake AstraZeneca vaccines in India.

The Indian union health ministry data said on Tuesday that the country reached a new peak of 8.8 million vaccinations in a day. So far, 13 per cent of the eligible population in India is fully inoculated and 47 per cent has received at least one dose.

​​The US has extended its mask mandate for all people visiting the country till 18 January 2022, according to a statement by the Transport Security Administration on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis, in a public service advertisement that will start circulating online and on television from Wednesday, has said that getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is “an act of love.”