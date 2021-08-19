✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Having two doses of a Covid vaccine is still effective at protecting against the Delta variant of coronavirus that is now dominant in the UK, according to the largest study of its kind.

The research, led by Oxford University and the Office for National Statistics, found that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab offers the same level of protection as the Pfizer/BioNTech jab after four to five months, despite initially being less effective.

Although Pfizer’s high initial effectiveness of 93 per cent dropped over time, the AstraZeneca vaccine’s effectiveness remained largely the same at about 71 per cent, the researchers said.

It came as the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the Paralympic Village in Tokyo, just days before the start of the Games.

Organisers have so far registered 74 cases linked to the Paralympics - mostly with staff and contractors - but insisted that no cases of Covid had been found among athletes.