Coronavirus news - live: India’s Covid infections dip but black fungus cases on rise
Follow the latest updates
For the second day in a row, India recorded fewer than 100,000 infections in 24 hours ending Wednesday. The country recorded a surge of 92,596 new Covid infections and 2,219 deaths, according to the latest data by the health ministry.
But cases of mucormycosis, commonly referred to as “black fungus”. continue to rise across Indian states with many cities flagging a shortage of the anti-fungal injections used to treat the disease.
The health minister Harsh Vardhan said the country had more than 28,000 cases of mucormycosis with the highest cases reported in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
“The highest number of cases – 6,329 – have been recorded in Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with 5,486, and then Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh,” the health minister said.
Indian states of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, including others, are reporting a shortage of life-saving anti-fungal drugs due to patchy supply. The supply of medicine is being allocated by the federal government to the states.
Meanwhile, the UK government has dispatched extra resources to Greater Manchester and Lancashire as it sees a spike in cases in those regions. It is now less than two weeks before the country is supposed to be lifting all social distancing rules.
And a month and a half after warning Americans not to travel to most of the world, the State Department is easing a large number of travel advisories. On Tuesday it moved 58 countries and territories out of the “Do Not Travel” category and 27 were moved into the least restrictive levels of the advisory system.
Melbourne exits lockdown but keeps restrictions on regional travel
About five million Australians will come out of lockdown on Friday as the authorities in Melbourne, the country’s second biggest city, said the Covid outbreak there has “changed the course” thanks to strict distancing rules.
Travel restrictions will continue between the city and other regional areas for another week, as the state recorded one new Covid infection on Thursday.
After two week’s strict lockdown, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to open with a limited number of customers indoors.
Students will be allowed to attend classes and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed. Gyms and nightclubs will remain shut for at least another week.
Modi govt targets 10 million vaccinations per day from August
The Indian government says it is aiming for a big escalation in daily vaccinations, with a target of inoculating 10 million people per day from August.
Top health official Dr Balaram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said in a press conference that the central government will target 10 million vaccines on a daily basis from July to August and said there is no shortage of vaccines in India – despite plenty of evidence to suggest vaccine centres have been unable to deliver on all appointments.
The government has placed an advance order of nearly 1 billion vaccines this month to meet the target, reported News 18.
Currently, the average daily vaccinations stand at 3 million. A total of 230 million people have been vaccinated with a single dose in the country, while only around 4 per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said in an address on Monday that the central government would be taking back control of the vaccination drive in India, which was earlier partially decentralised to state governments. He also announced free vaccination for all adults in government facilities.
Delta variant accounts for 6% new US Covid cases
The highly transmissible coronavirus variant which was first detected in India now accounts for more than 6 per cent of total infections across the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.
The nation’s leading infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said increasing vaccinations is essential to slow down the rise of dangerous newer variants, including the Delta variant.
The B.1.617.2 variant has been blamed for the latest surge in cases in the UK, where it has become the dominant strain. It is already responsible for causing 60 per cent of new infections in parts of England.
Dr Fauci noted that the more contagious variant is “essentially taking over” and “we cannot let that happen in the United States”, adding that this was “such a powerful argument” for vaccination.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Covid pandemic for Wednesday 9 June, 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies