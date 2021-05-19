Coronavirus news - live: Cyclone hampers India’s Covid response as cases top 25 million

Relatives perform the last rites for Covid-19 victims at a mass cremation ground in Bangalore, India, on 18 May, 2021 (EPA)

A deadly cyclone that struck India's west coast on Monday has hampered the authorities’ response to Covid-19 in some states, which were forced to halt their vaccination drive and move patients as hospitals lost power.

It comes as India recorded 267,334 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, while deaths rose by a record 4,529. The overall caseload stands at 25.5 million.

Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat state late on Monday and weakened from an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" to a "severe cyclonic storm” by Tuesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

The storm killed at least 29 people, according to Reuters, and left a trail of destruction as it pummelled India’s western coast. Tauktae hit amid a second wave of the pandemic that has overwhelmed India’s healthcare system.

In Gujarat, vaccinations were suspended in view of the cyclone and are likely to remain suspended at least until Wednesday, officials said. Hospitals are waiting for back-up generators to keep power running and additional oxygen supplies, according to Reuters.

81 hospitals designated for coronavirus patients had faced power supply disruption, along with 16 other hospitals, and 19 oxygen refilling plants, Sunaina Tomar, energy secretary in Gujarat state, told Reuters.

