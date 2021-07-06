Medical staff travel with a patient in an ambulance outside a Covid-19 care facility in Indian city of Mumbai on 5 July, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

A third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to hit India by mid-August and will reach its peak by September, a new report says, even as the Indian government has warned that the deadly second wave is still not over.

The report by State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, says that India can start expecting cases to drop to around 10,000 in the second week of July, but the number of infections will start rising by the second half of August.

Indian government officials have previously suggested the country has until December before a likely third wave hits, and pledged to fully vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of 2021.

India’s Covid-19 cases have continued to decline with 34,703 new infections being reported in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, the lowest daily rise in 111 days, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, Israel has reported a decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in preventing infections and symptomatic illness as the Delta variant of Covid — which was first detected in India — has spread across the country, according to Reuters.

Its health ministry said the vaccine still remained highly effective in preventing serious illness.