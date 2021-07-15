A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a school in India’s Hyderabad city on 13 July, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

India has reported more than twice as many Covid-19 cases in 2021 as it had the entire last year as a second wave of the pandemic wreaked havoc in the country, an analysis showed.

Two-thirds of the over 30 million cases that have been reported in India have come in less than six and a half months of 2021, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data said.

There has also been a significant increase in the number of fatalities. The analysis showed that 259,302 deaths have been reported this year while 148,738 fatalities were seen in 2020.

Meanwhile, some areas in China will begin administering the Covid-19 vaccine to those aged between 15 and 17 this month. Authorities will start inoculating those between 12 and 14 in August.

Tokyo reported 1,149 new cases on Wednesday, the highest rise in daily infections in almost six months, with the Olympics set to open on 23 July. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has said that strict measures are in place and vaccination rates among participants are high.