Coronavirus news - live: May is India’s deadliest month on record with 30% of its total deaths
Follow the latest updates
As the brutal second wave of Covid-19 continues to overwhelm India, data shows that May is already by some way the deadliest month of the pandemic for the country.
This comes as India’s overall death toll from Covid-19 crossed 300,000 on Monday, making India only the third country after the US and Brazil to do so. The country’s overall caseload reached 26.75 million on Monday.
Since the start of May, India has reported 95,390 deaths due to Covid-19, accounting for 31.41 per cent of its total deaths, according to a data analysis by News18.
Similarly, the number of infections reported in May are about 30 per cent of the total cases the country has recorded. Experts have said these numbers are largely an undercount and the actual figures for coronavirus infections and deaths are likely higher than official data.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has urged countries to donate vaccine doses to the COVAX programme of global inoculations, and ensure that 10 per cent of the population in every country is vaccinated by September.
India’s infection tally nears 27 million
With 196,427 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, India’s overall infection tally has reached 26.95 million.
This is the lowest daily rise in India’s infections since 14 April.
Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3,511, taking the total fatalities to 307,231.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday 25 May, 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies