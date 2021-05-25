A relative performs last rituals of a Covid-19 victim in Gauhati, India on 24 May, 2021. (AP)

As the brutal second wave of Covid-19 continues to overwhelm India, data shows that May is already by some way the deadliest month of the pandemic for the country.

This comes as India’s overall death toll from Covid-19 crossed 300,000 on Monday, making India only the third country after the US and Brazil to do so. The country’s overall caseload reached 26.75 million on Monday.

Since the start of May, India has reported 95,390 deaths due to Covid-19, accounting for 31.41 per cent of its total deaths, according to a data analysis by News18.

Similarly, the number of infections reported in May are about 30 per cent of the total cases the country has recorded. Experts have said these numbers are largely an undercount and the actual figures for coronavirus infections and deaths are likely higher than official data.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has urged countries to donate vaccine doses to the COVAX programme of global inoculations, and ensure that 10 per cent of the population in every country is vaccinated by September.