Coronavirus news - live: India’s daily deaths soar to record high as state revises tally
India has reported a record daily rise of 6,148 deaths from Covid-19 over the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, taking the overall death toll to 359,676.
It comes as the number of Covid deaths in the state of Bihar was revised by the health department on Wednesday. The department had earlier said that the number was under 5,500, but added 3,951 deaths to the overall count after verification.
More than 94,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the past 24 hours, and its overall caseload now stands at 29.2 million.
A hospital in the national capital Delhi has claimed successful use of monoclonal antibody therapy in two Covid-19 patients who recovered and were discharged within 12 hours.
Doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital said both the patients showed a significant change in clinical parameters within 12 hours of getting the treatment.
Monoclonal antibodies are identical copies of an antibody that target one specific antigen. This treatment has previously been used to treat infections such as Ebola and HIV.
Meanwhile, the US is forming expert working groups to determine how to ease travel restrictions. The groups will be led by the White House Covid Response Team and the National Security Council.
They are being formed with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and the UK.
Gender gap in India’s vaccine drive as more men take a jab than women
More men in India have received a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine than women, showing a growing gender disparity in the country’s inoculation drive.
Nearly 17 per cent more men have been inoculated than women in India, according to a Reuters analysis.
Some health officials have said rumours that vaccines disrupt women's menstruation cycle and reduce fertility may have contributed to less women coming out to get vaccinated. The government has dismissed these concerns.
Indian state revises Covid-19 toll, adds 3,951 deaths
The Indian state of Bihar has revised its toll from Covid-19, and said that the total number of fatalities now stand at 9,429.
The state’s health department had earlier said that the number of deaths were under 5,500, but it added 3,951 deaths to the count on Wednesday after verification.
It’s not yet clear when the deaths took place. Data showed that state capital Patna reported the most number of deaths at 2,303.
