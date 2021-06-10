A health worker during a vaccination camp in Amritsar, India, on 8 June, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

India has reported a record daily rise of 6,148 deaths from Covid-19 over the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, taking the overall death toll to 359,676.

It comes as the number of Covid deaths in the state of Bihar was revised by the health department on Wednesday. The department had earlier said that the number was under 5,500, but added 3,951 deaths to the overall count after verification.

More than 94,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the past 24 hours, and its overall caseload now stands at 29.2 million.

A hospital in the national capital Delhi has claimed successful use of monoclonal antibody therapy in two Covid-19 patients who recovered and were discharged within 12 hours.

Doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital said both the patients showed a significant change in clinical parameters within 12 hours of getting the treatment.

Monoclonal antibodies are identical copies of an antibody that target one specific antigen. This treatment has previously been used to treat infections such as Ebola and HIV.

Meanwhile, the US is forming expert working groups to determine how to ease travel restrictions. The groups will be led by the White House Covid Response Team and the National Security Council.

They are being formed with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and the UK.